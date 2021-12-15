HOXIE — Hoxie senior linebacker Jace Benesch gave Central Arkansas his word in the spring and followed with his signature on Wednesday.
Benesch, who made a verbal commitment to UCA in June, signed with the Bears on the first day of the early signing period for Division I football. He will enroll at UCA next month to start his college career.
Tom Sears said Benesch is the 35th Mustang to sign with a college team in his 23 years as Hoxie’s head coach.
“Number one, he’s just a great person, a great teammate and classmate. He’s one of those guys everybody likes,” Sears said before Benesch’s signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon. “He doesn’t know a stranger; he’s friends with everybody in the school. I think that’s going to be his best quality fitting in at UCA, besides the unbelievable football player that he turned out to be.
“To me, he’s the poster child of what you can be. He went from a 155-pound sophomore to a 215-pound senior just through hard work, dedication and doing things right, eating right and taking care of himself.”
Benesch developed into an all-state linebacker for the Mustangs, helping them win 33 games over three seasons and make three state playoff runs.
Hoxie reached the Class 3A state semifinals once and the quarterfinals twice during Benesch’s career. He was the 3A-3 conference defensive player of the year this season as the Mustangs won the league and finished 11-1.
Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee-Martin were also recruiting Benesch before he made a verbal commitment to UCA. He closed recruiting after making a commitment to the Bears.
Benesch described UCA’s facilities as topnotch, adding that he will have the resources he needs in Conway.
“UCA is going to give me a chance to be the best player I can be and win football games,” he said. “That’s what I liked.”
Benesch said UCA recruited him to play inside linebacker in its system. He made 130 tackles as a senior, including 14 tackles for loss, while intercepting four passes, forcing three fumbles and recovering one.
For his career, Benesch made 311 tackles, including 39 for loss and five quarterback sacks. He forced nine fumbles and recovered four while scoring two defensive touchdowns, both this year.
Sears said Benesch spent plenty of time with Austin Williams, Hoxie’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, to study his position and opponents.
“He craves to be better. He’s in there with Coach Williams every day after practice watching practice film, wanting to know the ins and outs,” Sears said. “He gets on Hudl just nonstop watching who we’re playing, looking for tendencies. That’s when you know you’ve got someone who will go to the next level and excel at the next level, just that point. That’s the difference.”