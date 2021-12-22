JONESBORO — Hoxie’s Jaecie Brown wrote her name in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament record book Wednesday afternoon.
Brown scored 42 points, tying the tournament single-game scoring record for 5-on-5 girls as the Lady Mustangs advanced with a 63-37 victory over Searcy in the Division II bracket at First National Bank Arena.
Hoxie led 17-6 after the first quarter with Brown scoring 11 points. She scored 12 points in the second quarter, hitting twice from the 3-point line as the Lady Mustangs built a 33-13 lead.
Brown sank two more 3s while scoring 10 points in the third quarter, when Hoxie pushed its lead to 54-24. She scored all nine of her team’s points in the final period as the seventh-seeded Lady Mustangs advanced to play second-seeded Nettleton in a Monday quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Keke Turner scored 13 points to lead Searcy.
The 5-on-5 record of 42 points was initially set by Cave City’s Lori Carter during the 1993 NEA tournament.
In other early games Wednesday, fifth-seeded Greene County Tech defeated Highland 54-38 in the Division II girls’ bracket; second-seeded Manila rolled past Rivercrest 56-16 in Division I girls; fifth-seeded Cave City ousted Harrisburg 61-33 in Division I girls; and Walnut Ridge topped seventh-seeded Buffalo Island Central 45-39 in Division I girls.
Wednesday games that ended after press time included Walnut Ridge-Rivercrest, Division II boys; BIC-Newport, Division II boys; Nettleton-Trumann, Division II boys; Cedar Ridge-Izard County, Division I girls; and Valley View-Salem, Division II boys.
GCT 54, Highland 38
Sierrah Floyd scored all of her 14 points in the first half to help the fifth-seeded Lady Eagles earn a Division II quarterfinal game against Salem on Monday.
Floyd sank three 3s in the first quarter as GCT took a 17-10 lead. She made one more in the second quarter, which ended with the Lady Eagles leading 28-15. Highland cut GCT’s lead to 40-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Kylie Stokes scored a game-high 17 points and Acey Fahr added 10 for GCT. Emma Hyslip led Highland with 14 points.
Manila 56, Rivercrest 16
The Lady Lions opened a 29-3 halftime lead on their way to a first-round victory over their 3A-3 conference foe.
Sadie McDonald scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half for Manila, which will play Walnut Ridge in a quarterfinal game Monday. Olivia May added eight points for the Lady Lions, who led 49-14 after the third quarter.
Walnut Ridge 45, BIC 39
Chloe Davis sank five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points to help the Lady Bobcats reach Monday’s quarterfinals.
Davis scored 12 points on four 3-pointers in the first half, helping Walnut Ridge take a 25-17 halftime lead. Taylor Forrester added 13 points for the Lady Bobcats, who led 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Hallee Wells scored 16 points and Arabella Oliver added 12 for BIC.
Cave City 61, Harrisburg 33The Cavewomen took a 39-17 halftime lead on their way to a quarterfinal matchup with Westside this morning at 9.
Dreama Morrow scored 17 points to lead Cave City, followed by Kaylee Meredith with 15 and Jessie Stauffer with 11. Kinley Morris scored 13 points for Harrisburg.