Coming to the United States to study at Hoxie High School for his senior year gave Guillermo Cabello many new experiences, including playing football for the first time.
On Thursday, he used the experiences he had as a Mustang, as well as his soccer background from his home in Madrid, Spain, to sign a letter of intent to play soccer at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Ill.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was five years old, especially in the Getafe Academy where the soccer training is a little higher because it is a first division team in Spain,” he said. “During this period of time in America, football, basketball, baseball and personal training have helped me stay in shape to be ready to start the soccer season.”
He said he is grateful for the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level and that attending college in the United State is something he and his family have considered for a long time.
“The scholarship has made it possible for me to go,” he said.
Hoxie head football coach Tom Sears said Cabello had offers for both football and soccer, but he and his family thought soccer was the best path for him.
“G had never really kicked an American football,” Sears said. “It was unbelievably natural for him. Once he got used to kicking on a tee, it just took off. He got better by the day.”
Cabello, who had an offer from Lyon College to kick and the opportunity to be a preferred walk-on at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, was 32 of 32 on extra points for the season. He also had one field goal of 31 yards and eight touchbacks.
He said his time at Hoxie has been unforgettable.
“It helped me understand the competitiveness, effort and dedication it takes to succeed in a sport like football, soccer or any other sport,” he said. “Also, it opened many doors for me to meet amazing coaches like Coach Sears and the other coaches at Hoxie who have helped me during my time in Arkansas.”
Sears said Cabello fit nicely into the program at Hoxie.
“Guillermo is a fantastic young man – always has a smile on his face,” he said. “He turned out to be a great kicker for us, but he was an even better teammate and person.”