Huff makes immediate impact at Valley View

After watching Brian Huff’s ninth-grade football season, Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell figured Huff might move into the high school team’s starting lineup maybe midway through his sophomore year in 2021.
Huff’s development led Cockrell to revise those expectations last summer.
“Once he got out there and started doing some things,” Cockrell said, “you could see he was going to be pretty special.”
Huff, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year, became a key player on a defense that allowed only 48 points in seven 5A-East conference games last fall. He’s already on the radar for the region’s NCAA Division I programs, three of which have made offers to the sophomore linebacker, Cockrell said.
“He really has a knack for the ball and wants to learn, and I think he will continue to get better. The physicality part, you can’t really teach,” Cockrell said. “You try to get them more physical, but he already has that. I think the other ins and outs, the little things in football, will get him to be a much better player.”
Playing outside linebacker, Huff finished as Valley View’s third-leading tackler with 72 total stops, including nine behind the line of scrimmage and two sacks. He led the team with three interceptions, also forcing two fumbles and recovering two.
Huff said high school football was more physical and faster, as he expected. He was also learning a new position after playing inside linebacker on the junior high team.
“It was hard the first week, but after that I started to catch onto it,” Huff said. “I started reading it easier.”
Huff enjoyed the pass coverage aspect of his new position. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the Blazers’ 25-19 victory over Rivercrest in the third week of the season, picking off a pass and returning it 6 yards.
“That was my first-ever pick six. That was pretty cool,” Huff said. “I saw him roll out and we had gone over that play a lot in practice, so I knew it was coming. I just saw the pass and picked it.”
Huff also intercepted passes against Greene County Tech and Batesville.
He returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown against Brookland, one of three 5A-East opponents that failed to score against Valley View.
Cockrell said ASU and Arkansas took note of Huff’s length and ability to chase down ball-carriers.
“We kept him as our outside linebacker to the field, which is where we’ll have him most of the time because he can cover so much ground,” Cockrell said. “He’s long, he’s fast, but also super physical. When Arkansas offered him, Coach (Sam) Pittman watched like three plays of his highlight video and was like, ‘That kid can play.’ You see it right away.”
Huff made a season-high 10 tackles in Valley View’s 14-7 loss to 5A-East champion Nettleton. He had nine tackles against both Wynne and Rivercrest.
“Against Wynne, he was on the opposite side, chasing a running back down about 15 yards down the field,” Cockrell said. “A lot of those are effort plays and that’s what kind of gets your tackles, because you’re not going to make them all on one side of the field.”
Cockrell said Huff, who also plays basketball, knows he needs to improve his strength. On the field, Huff said he can improve through learning how to read offensive linemen, particularly tackles, a little better.
Arkansas, Arkansas State and Memphis are recruiting Huff, who hopes to attend camps at all three institutions this summer. Ole Miss and Mississippi State could also be camp possibilities.
Cockrell expects more college programs to discover the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Huff.
“He wants to be coached. He’s yes, sir and no, sir, just a great kid, and he’s got a lot of length to him, which is huge,” Cockrell said. “I think that’s what Arkansas and Arkansas State saw in him, how physical he is and he can run, chase people down. He has tons of energy and he doesn’t quit on any plays. I think that’s the biggest thing for him.”