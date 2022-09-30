NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes earned all-state honors Wednesday while leading the Lady Hurricane to eighth place in the Class 6A girls’ high school state golf tournament on the Burns Park Championship Course.
Hughes shot 85 in the first round, 83 in the second as the Lady Hurricane posted a 576 team score over two days. She tied for eighth individually with a score of 168.
Jonesboro finished third in the 6A-Central during Tuesday’s round, which was used to determine four state tournament qualifiers from each conference for Wednesday.
Springdale Har-Ber won the tournament with a two-day score of 510, finishing five strokes ahead of second-place Bentonville and seven ahead of third-place Fayetteville. Conway (540) was the top 6A-Central finisher in fourth place.
Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle was the individual medalist with a two-day score of 153, finishing one stroke in front of Bentonville’s Lauren Pleiman and two ahead of Har-Ber’s Lauren Milligan.