JONESBORO — Caroline Hughes and Hannah Henson delivered key hits for Jonesboro while Maya Cody pitched a complete game, holding Batesville to four runs on eight hits as the Lady Hurricane prevailed 5-4 Monday in high school softball.
Hughes belted a two-run triple in the third inning to pull Jonesboro (4-7) into a 2-2 tie. The Lady Hurricane took the lead for good during a three-run fourth inning that included Henson’s two-run double.
Batesville scored twice in the fifth inning to pull within 5-4.
EK Harris, Justice Taylor, Hughes and Henson had two hits each to lead Jonesboro.
Beebe 3, Nettleton 1
JONESBORO – Beebe held off Nettleton for a 3-1 victory Monday in high school softball.
The Lady Badgers took the lead on Kiera Pickens’ solo home run in the first inning and added another run in the second. Beebe’s Hailey Shallenbarger hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Acelen Hart drove in Nettleton’s lone run in the sixth inning. Kate Golden was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Raiders (5-11).
Beebe’s Eva Godwin limited Nettleton to three hits while striking out 15 batters. Kennedy Massey pitched a complete game for Nettleton, giving up three runs on six hits.
Brookland 11, Pocahontas 1
POCAHONTAS – Eight different Brookland players drove in runs Monday as the Lady Bearcats roared past Pocahontas 11-1 in 4A-3 conference high school softball.
Laken Carr was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Brookland (10-5, 6-0 conference). Madi Wooldridge doubled twice and drove in a run; Bella Byerly had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; and Brianna Patterson and Taylor Reed had two hits and one RBI each.
Emery Booker doubled and drove in one run. Ashlyn McNeese and Emily Willett had one hit and one RBI each.
Reed was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 batters while walking only one.
Tuckerman 3, Walnut Ridge 2
WALNUT RIDGE – Tuckerman edged Walnut Ridge 3-2 Monday in 3A-2 conference softball.
Winning pitcher Hannah Nicholson struck out eight batters while giving up two hits.
Julie Glasgow was 2-for-3 for Tuckerman (11-7, 8-2 conference). Ansley Dawson, Gracie Smith and Nicholson all finished 2-for-4.
Maddie Burris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Walnut Ridge (9-4, 5-2 conference).
Westside 22, Blytheville 0
JONESBORO – Westside routed Blytheville 22-0 Monday in 4A-3 conference high school softball.
Mattyx Cureton was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored for the Lady Warriors (8-6, 4-1 conference). Jada Diaz tripled and drove in a run; and Ava Jones, Emma Pruett and Madalyn Easley had one RBI each.
Jones and Remi Crain scored three runs each, while Megan Hedger and Anni Tittle scored twice for Westside.
McKyna Craig pitched a three-inning no-hitter while recording all nine outs on strikeouts.
Highland 6, Trumann 4
HIGHLAND – Highland held off Trumann for a 6-4 victory Monday in 4A-3 conference high school softball.
The Lady Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-2 lead, offsetting two runs scored by the Lady Wildcats in the top of the seventh.
Emma Brink doubled and drove in three runs for Highland. Carly Parish was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; Ava Pendarvis had a double and an RBI; and Emma Hyslip had a double and scored twice for the Lady Rebels (3-13, 3-3 conference).
Parish pitched all seven innings for Highland, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out eight batters.
Lindie Barnes was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Trumann (4-10, 3-4 conference). Tiara Postell scored twice for the Lady Wildcats, while Dalaney Osment had a hit and scored a run.
Alyssa Bell pitched six innings for Trumann, giving up six runs (none earned) while striking out four.
EPC 8, Marmaduke 1
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County scored five runs in the sixth inning Monday to pull away for an 8-1 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference softball.
Kelly Ashcraft, Jaycee Davis, Kelly Ann Lucas and Keegan McCorkle all drove in runs in the sixth inning for EPC (17-3, 10-0 conference).
McCorkle drove in four runs on three hits, including a fourth-inning home run.
McCorkle limited Marmaduke to one hit while striking out 13 batters.
Riverside 15, Rector 0
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored nine runs in the first inning Monday and went on to defeat Rector 15-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Klaire Womack pitched a three-inning no-hitter for the Lady Rebels (11-4, 7-2 conference) while striking out eight batters. Womack was also 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Mackenzie Thomas was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kaylee Cox was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored; Annalee Qualls was 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored; Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored; Ryley Eakins doubled and drove in a run; and Carly Jo Womack had a hit and two RBIs.