JONESBORO — Caroline Hughes and Hannah Henson delivered key hits for Jonesboro while Maya Cody pitched a complete game, holding Batesville to four runs on eight hits as the Lady Hurricane prevailed 5-4 Monday in high school softball.

Hughes belted a two-run triple in the third inning to pull Jonesboro (4-7) into a 2-2 tie. The Lady Hurricane took the lead for good during a three-run fourth inning that included Henson’s two-run double.