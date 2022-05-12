HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro pounded out 10 hits, five for extra bases, and Rykar Acebo pitched a complete game Thursday as the Hurricane routed Lake Hamilton 8-1 in the first round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament.
The Hurricane (24-6-1) will play 5A-West champion Van Buren (24-5) this morning at 10 in a rematch of last season’s state championship game, which was won by the Pointers. Van Buren defeated Maumelle 4-1 in the first round.
Thursday’s game against the Wolves was scoreless until Acebo belted a two-out, two-run triple in the third inning.
Jonesboro added six runs on five hits in the fourth inning, starting with Will Thyer’s solo home run.
Charlie Dominguez doubled and scored on Maddox Morrison’s single. Josh Hyneman belted a two-run single and Hudson Hosman blasted a two-run double as the Hurricane took an 8-0 lead.
Lake Hamilton pushed across an unearned run in the seventh after loading the bases with no outs. Acebo allowed only three hits, all singles while striking out five and walking none.
Hyneman, Hosman and Acebo finished with two RBIs each, while Morrison and Thyer both had one. Dominguez was 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Morrison was 2-for-4.
Class 4A
NASHVILLE – Valley View won by run rule Thursday in a game that was close until the sixth inning.
The Blazers scored 13 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 15-3 victory over Farmington in the first round of the Class 4A state baseball tournament. Slade Caldwell’s walk-off grand slam capped the inning.
Valley View (27-6) advances to play South No. 1 seed Arkadelphia today at 12:30 in the second round.
Lawson Ward also homered for the Blazers while driving in two runs. Carson Turley hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice; Jackson Stotts was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Preston Watlington was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Tyler Hoskins and Grayson Becker drove in one run each.
Caldwell (8-0) earned the victory by pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief, giving up two runs on two hits. Starter Eli Crecelius pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits while striking out six and walking four.
Class 2A
GREENBRIER – Riverside scored three runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings and plated two runs in the eighth for an 8-6 victory over Mansfield in the Class 2A state tournament Thursday.
The Rebels (14-13) advance to play Woodlawn today at 3 p.m. at South Side Bee Branch.
Cash Gillis was 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs to lead Riverside offensively. Trae Barnes belted a triple and drove in two runs; Brayeson Timms hit a double and drove in a run; Kaleb Tacker also had an RBI; Easton Hatch scored three runs; and Brady Robertson scored twice.
Tacker pitched the last three innings for the victory, limiting Mansfield to one run on four hits. Hatch pitched five-plus innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 10 batters and walking four.
Rector also earned a first-round victory Thursday, defeating Acorn 9-2 in a game played at Bee Branch. The Cougars play Bigelow today at 10 a.m.
Class 1A
ARKADELPHIA – Hillcrest defeated Scranton 8-5 Thursday in the Class 1A state baseball tournament.
The Screamin’ Eagles advance to play Mount Ida or Mount Vernon-Enola this morning at 10.