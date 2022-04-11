Hurricane, Blazers earn two victories each

JONESBORO — Jonesboro churned out 29 runs Friday and Saturday to defeat Pulaski Robinson and Vilonia in high school baseball at Woodland Field.
The Hurricane used a seven-run fifth inning Friday to finish off Robinson 13-3. Ty Rhoades, Josh Hyneman and Rykar Acebo launched back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fifth, with two runs scoring on Rhoades’ blast.
Acebo was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Rhoades was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Meyer Maddox was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three runs.
Hudson Hosman doubled and scored twice; Hyneman homered and scored twice; Will Thyer hit a solo home run and scored twice; and Charlie Dominguez had a hit and an RBI.
Maddox pitched four scoreless innings for the victory, allowing one hit while striking out six batters.
Tied 10-10 after three innings Saturday with Vilonia, Jonesboro (14-5-1) scored five runs in the fourth inning to take control. The Hurricane pounded out 14 hits to overcome four errors that led to five unearned runs for the Eagles.
Hyneman was 3-for-4 with his eighth home run of the season, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Rhoades doubled twice while finishing 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Maddox was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Dominguez was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Hosman was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Barrett Waleszonia had a hit and two RBIs.
Rhoades pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the victory, striking out four while holding Vilonia hitless.
Valley View 8, Vilonia 7 Valley View 11, Robinson 1
JONESBORO – Valley View improved to 17-3 over the weekend with victories over Vilonia and Pulaski Robinson in high school baseball.
The Blazers pushed across a run in the eighth inning Friday to defeat Vilonia 8-7. Tyler Hoskins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Valley View, which had six different players drive in runs.
Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Cooper Lutz, Grayson Becker, Kayson Becker and Jackson Stotts drove in one run each. Slade Caldwell doubled and scored twice.
Three Valley View pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts. Eli Crecelius pitched three scoreless innings for the victory, holding Vilonia without a hit while striking out seven batters.
The Blazers capitalized on 11 walks and five Robinson errors in Saturday’s 11-1 rout of the Senators.
Preston Watlington was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Lawson Ward drove in two runs, Grayson Becker, Kannon Jones and Jackson Stotts had a hit and an RBI each; Hoskins also drove in a run; and Caldwell and Grayson Becker scored two runs each.
Caldwell pitched four innings for the victory. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four.
Lonoke 6, Brookland 1 Brookland 10, Vilonia 5
JONESBORO – Brookland split two games over the weekend, falling 6-1 to Lonoke on Friday before bouncing back to defeat Vilonia 10-5 on Saturday.
Dax Webb was 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday’s loss to Lonoke at Jack Moore Complex. Griffin Duvall was 2-for-4.
Webb (0-2) suffered the loss on the mound, giving up three runs on a hit and four walks in an inning. David Rubottom pitched six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and recording five strikeouts.
Weston Speir earned the pitching victory and was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Bearcats defeated Vilonia at Woodland Field. Speir (4-0) pitched three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.
Duvall was 3-for-5 with two doubles for the Bearcats (12-5). Webb drove in two runs, while Jake Reece and Cade Collins added an RBI apiece.
Wynne 14, Nettleton 8
JONESBORO – Wynne scored seven runs in the final two innings Friday to hold off Nettleton for a 14-8 victory in high school baseball.
Nine different players had hits for the Yellowjackets, who capitalized on 10 walks and four Raider errors.
Luke Taegtmeyer doubled and drove in three runs, while Ethan Hirons and Drew Moore drove in two each for Wynne. Hirons and Keith Henderson scored three runs each; Grey Westbrook and Siler Holbrook scored twice each.
Dillon Burns pitched five innings for the victory, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out five.
Zachary Bishop was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Nettleton, which scored five runs in the last two innings. Landon Webb doubled, drove in two runs and scored two; Carson McFarland had a hit and drove in two runs; and Ford Raffo and Kaleb Tedder scored two runs each.
Marked Tree 15, CRA 1
MARKED TREE – Logan Smith fired a five-inning no-hitter Thursday as Marked Tree defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 15-1 in 1A-3 conference baseball.
Smith struck out nine, walked one and allowed only an unearned run.
Zander Criswell was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Indians (7-5, 6-0 conference); Aiden McGuire was 2-for-3 and doubled twice; and Ryan Wages scored three runs.