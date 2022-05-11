Hurricane, Blazers start state tournament play

JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Valley View both face a tougher road to the state baseball finals this season, at least on paper.
The Hurricane had the home field advantage in last year’s Class 5A state tournament as well as the top seed from its conference. Jonesboro enters this week’s tournament at Hot Springs as the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East, even though its league record is the same as last year.
Jonesboro coach Mark Dobson, whose team faces Lake Hamilton today at 12:30 p.m., said there are six to eight teams in the 5A field that could be viewed as favorites.
“I think the interesting thing is how close some of the conferences were and how things slipped around,” said Dobson, whose team was the 5A state runner-up in 2021. “Some of those favorites might be playing in the first round.”
The Blazers, meanwhile, had a first-round bye as their region’s top seed last year. Valley View enters this week’s Class 4A tournament at Nashville as the East’s No. 3 seed and the defending 4A state champions will have to win three games instead of two to get back to Benton next week.
Valley View coach Josh Allison, whose team faces Farmington today at 12:30 p.m., said he doesn’t put much stock in the luck of the draw.
“As for the luck of the draw, we don’t put much stock into that. At some point you have to beat whoever. I don’t think there’s any easy route,” Allison said. “They won their conference, we won our conference. I think it will be a good game and they’re all going to be hard from here on out.”
Valley View and Jonesboro are among eight baseball teams from The Sun circulation area that will play in various state tournaments this week. Area teams will also play in the Class 3A tournament at Harrison, the Class 2A tournament hosted by South Side Bee Branch and Greenbrier, and the Class 1A tournament at Arkadelphia.
Jonesboro (23-6-1) and Marion (25-5) tied for the 5A-East championship at 13-1 in the league, with the Patriots grabbing the No. 1 state tournament seed on a tiebreaker.
While the Hurricane’s record is similar to 2021, Dobson notes that the lineup is vastly different from last year’s juggernaut. Catcher Ty Rhoades, first baseman Josh Hyneman and pitcher/shortstop Rykar Acebo were the only returning regulars from last year’s team, and Acebo typically played only in the field.
Hyneman, an Arkansas signee who was Jonesboro’s top pitcher as a junior, has thrown only one inning this year because of an elbow issue, Dobson said.
“We had our awards banquet (Monday night) and it makes you go back and kind of look at your season,” Dobson said. “One of the cool parts is out of our true batting order ... we only had two returning hitters coming back to our lineup this year at all and then to lose your ace pitcher on top of it, I think that’s a credit to a bunch of our kids for having ability and stepping up when it was their opportunity to play.”
Hyneman has belted nine home runs, Dobson said, while Rhoades, who has signed with Arkansas-Little Rock, has 14 doubles.
Lance Davis and Acebo gave Jonesboro strong starting pitching in 5A-East play. Davis was 5-1 in the conference with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings, while Acebo was 6-0 in the league with 45 strikeouts in 31 innings.
“We have had good pitching and that’s really helped, with Lance Davis and Rykar Acebo kind of leading the way for us. We’ve had consistent strike throwers who are never going to get themselves beat,” Dobson said. “You have to beat them if you want to beat them. The guys we’ve put out there on our pitching staff, even going beyond them with a few other guys, have done a great job of that.”
Lake Hamilton (15-9) emerged from a close 5A-South race with the league’s No. 3 seed. Sheridan, El Dorado and Lake Hamilton tied atop the league at 10-4 in conference, with White Hall a game back.
Greene County Tech joins Jonesboro in the 5A state tournament after finishing fourth in the 5A-East. The Eagles play Sheridan today at 3 p.m.
Valley View (26-6) rolled through the 4A-3 conference without a loss. The Blazers slipped by Stuttgart 5-4 in the East Region opener, winning on Slade Caldwell’s RBI single in the eighth inning, before committing four errors in Monday’s 12-7 loss to Lonoke in the semifinals.
A nine-run first inning propelled Valley View to a 12-0 victory over Pulaski Robinson in the third-place game.
“We stranded 15 runners on the first day against Stuttgart, didn’t play well offensively, and (Monday) offensively we were really, really good, but our defense let us down against Lonoke,” Allison said. “We had too many errors. What I told our kids is that is pretty uncharacteristic of us and I’m just glad it happened in a game that didn’t end our season.
“We’ll bounce back from that. I’d like to think we pride ourselves on being able to play catch. It was an outlier game for us in my mind. Hopefully we’ll be better going forward.”
Caldwell, a sophomore who plays center field and pitches, ignites Valley View’s offense in a leadoff role. He has a .519 batting average with 14 doubles, eight home runs, 41 runs batted in and 52 runs scored.
The Blazers have several other run producers. Catcher Lawson Ward is batting .378 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 34 RBIs; outfielder Carter Saulsbury has a .370 batting average with two homers and 26 RBIs; and outfielder/pitcher Grayson Becker is batting .375 with 26 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
Allison said Valley View will likely start sophomore Eli Crecelius against Farmington. Crecelius (7-0, 1.69 earned run average) has struck out 86 batters in 45 1/3 innings.
Caldwell (7-0, 2.06 ERA) has struck out 54 batters in 34 innings. Becker, an Arkansas State signee, has a 5-1 record and a 3.16 ERA along with 44 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Farmington (18-9-1) was the No. 1 seed from its conference entering the North Region tournament, but losses to Huntsville and Shiloh Christian dropped the Cardinals to No. 4 coming out of the regional. The Valley View-Farmington winner advances to play South Region winner Arkadelphia (18-4) on Friday.
Manila is the lone area team to qualify in Class 3A after finishing second in the Region 2 tournament. The Lions (22-7) play Danville today at 5:30 in Harrison.
Buffalo Island Central rolls into the Class 2A state tournament on a 15-game winning streak. The Mustangs (18-2) shut out Des Arc, Riverside and McCrory by a combined 23-0 to win the North Region tournament.
Nicholas Patterson, Brayden Carmichael and Alex Rangel combined to pitch all 19 innings the Mustangs played in the regional, striking out 32 batters over three games. Patterson struck out 12 in five innings during Monday’s 7-0 victory over McCrory.
“Patterson, Carmichael and Rangel, when they’re on the mound, they give us a chance,” BIC coach Chad Broadway said. “They also trust our defense to make plays and we have. When it comes time to make plays, guys do make plays.”
Caden Howard and Patterson set the tone at the top of BIC’s lineup. Carmichael, who bats third, has driven in 22 runs. Cleanup hitter Ayden Qualls has 14 RBIs. Hank Hurst bats ninth in the order, Broadway said, but has a batting average around .325 and is one of the team’s top run producers.
BIC plays Mountainburg today at 3 p.m. Other 2A-3 teams in the field include Rector, which plays Acorn at 12:30 p.m., and Riverside, which takes on Mansfield at 10 a.m.
Hillcrest made the Class 1A field as the No. 4 seed from Region 2, earning a first-round game against Scranton today at 10 a.m.