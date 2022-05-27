Hurricane expects to lean on ground game

JONESBORO — Jonesboro featured its passing game last fall while winning a share of the 6A-East conference football championship, scoring 40 of its 52 offensive touchdowns on pass completions.
The Hurricane, which held its spring game Thursday night at Cooksey-Johns Field, figures to take a different offensive approach this year with different personnel going into its first season of Class 7A football.
“Especially watching last night’s game, we’ve got a lot of good running backs,” Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman said Friday. “Any coach is going to steer everything toward personnel, but it was glaringly obvious as we went through the offseason that we’re just heavy at the running back position with a lot of really, really good players, especially those two guys who are returning that played a lot for us last year in Brock McCoy and Markevious Pickett.”
McCoy, who will be a senior, and Pickett, who will be a junior, were Jonesboro’s leading rushers last season with 462 and 392 yards, respectively. They combined for seven of the Hurricane’s 12 rushing touchdowns.
Coleman said the Hurricane has solid depth at running back, too, with juniors Kevion Williams, Christian Taylor and Meyer Maddox, plus sophomores Markeice Stafford and Sam King.
“We just have a lot of those type of guys who are in the 5-8 to 5-11 range, well-built and muscular, good speed, tough,” Coleman said. “Instead of trying to put a square peg in a round hole, trying to make some of those guys receivers, why not just go with the personnel and add more running backs to the offense?”
Coleman said the Hurricane will use two running backs in just about every personnel group this season.
Jonesboro has six players working at quarterback following the graduation of Best Under The Sun Player of the Year Rykar Acebo. Seniors Will Thyer and John David Carter did not participate in Thursday’s spring game because of injuries.
Coleman said junior Terrance Brown would be the starting quarterback if the Hurricane had to play right now. Sophomores Matt Bartels, Rylan Jones and Jamarion Nelson have also fared well this spring, Coleman added.
The Hurricane ran some option plays Thursday and Coleman said that would be part of Jonesboro’s attack, too.
“We’ve got QBs that kind of fit the mold of that as well. We didn’t want to get in under center, either a flexbone or something like that because we still want to throw the ball and being in the shotgun allows more opportunities, but we’re definitely going to run a lot of option stuff,” Coleman said. “We’re basing a lot of our offense off a Coastal Carolina-type offense. They do a lot of stuff and that’s what you like about it. It’s real flexible and you can get a lot of different things going because of the personnel and alignment, things like that.”
Jonesboro’s only returning offensive starters are McCoy and junior tackles Cole Abernathy and Rashead Staton. Thyer, who was an all-conference linebacker, and senior end Fred Giles are the only returning starters defensively.
Junior lineman Mark Gabbie started some games, Coleman said, and Pickett and senior receiver Maddox Morrison also saw playing time on offense. Junior linebacker Caleb Smith and senior defensive back Tony McKay also gained experience.
Coleman said Stafford is a natural fit at middle linebacker and the Hurricane expects a contribution from Phillip Tillman, who joined the football team after being part of the rotation for Jonesboro’s state championship basketball team.
Tillman could play wide receiver or in the secondary, Coleman said.
“We know he’s going to be on the field and he’s going to be an impact player. He’s just really, really good,” Coleman said. “Going into his senior year and having really no experience, we didn’t know what to expect, but he’s been a pleasant surprise.”
The Hurricane finished spring drills with 102 players. Coleman said the roster has increased steadily since Jonesboro’s numbers were in the low 60s in 2008, his first year as coach.
Jonesboro will be the site for Tuesday’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7-on-7 and Big Man Challenge. The Hurricane will also host a team camp that will include West Memphis, Blytheville, Nettleton, Batesville Southside and Paragould on June 1, 8 and 15 from 9-11 each morning.
In June, Jonesboro will also participate in a team camp as well as 7-on-7 camps at Arkansas State and Memphis. A 7-on-7 event at Little Rock Catholic is the only July event scheduled for the Hurricane.
Jonesboro’s non-conference schedule will include trips to West Memphis (Aug. 26) and Lake Hamilton (Sept. 2) as well as a home game against Center Hill, Miss. (Sept. 16). The Hurricane will begin 7A-Central play Sept. 23 at Cabot.