Hurricane falls 28-14 on Homecoming

JONESBORO — The second quarter proved to be Jonesboro's undoing Friday night.
North Little Rock scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 21-0 halftime lead on Jonesboro's Homecoming. Two third-quarter scores weren't enough for the Hurricane as the Charging Wildcats earned a 28-14 victory in 7A-Central conference play.
Jonesboro (1-6, 0-4 conference) remains winless in league play in its first year of Class 7A competition. The Hurricane plays its final home game next week as Little Rock Southwest (1-6, 0-4) visits Cooksey-Johns Field.
North Little Rock (4-3, 3-1 conference) put the first points on the scoreboard Friday night when Malachi Gober found Roshaun Simmons behind the Jonesboro secondary on a 44-yard touchdown pass. The Charging Wildcats' defense put up the next touchdown as Delkarai Davis returned a Hurricane fumble 19 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Javonte Harris scored on a short run to set North Little Rock's 21-0 halftime lead.
The Hurricane began the second half with a touchdown drive as Rylan Jones threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Tillman. Jonesboro's momentum didn't last, however, as North Little Rock's Cory Henderson scored on a 73-yard reverse to give his team a 28-7 lead.
Brock McCoy scored on a 62-yard run to pull Jonesboro within 28-14. The Hurricane never came closer, however, despite forcing three turnovers and blocking a field goal attempt in the second half.