Hurricane falls 28-14 on Homecoming

Jonesboro's Brock McCoy finds an opening for a 62-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of the Hurricane's 28-14 loss to North Little Rock on Friday night.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The second quarter proved to be Jonesboro's undoing Friday night.

North Little Rock scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 21-0 halftime lead on Jonesboro's Homecoming. Two third-quarter scores weren't enough for the Hurricane as the Charging Wildcats earned a 28-14 victory in 7A-Central conference play.