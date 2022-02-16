Hurricane gives Swift 300th victory at JHS

JONESBORO — Wes Swift’s 300th victory as Jonesboro’s boys’ basketball coach didn’t come easily.
West Memphis forced the Hurricane into another physical, low-scoring contest Tuesday night. The Blue Devils cut a 12-point halftime deficit to five early in the fourth quarter, only to see Jonesboro score the next seven points on the way to a 44-34 victory.
“It was similar to the way we played them the first time over at West Memphis, just kind of a grind-it-out type of game,” said Swift, whose team defeated the Blue Devils 43-28 last month. “Both teams got after it pretty good defensively and boy, they’ve got our number right now on making it tough on us in the paint. We’re just not getting a lot of stuff at the rim against them.”
Jonesboro (21-3, 11-0 5A-East) still found enough offense to run its winning streak to 12 games.
Junior forward Isaac Harrell drilled three of Jonesboro’s six 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 19 points. Williams scored 10 points, all in the first half to help Jonesboro take a 25-13 halftime lead.
Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding presented Swift with a commemorative basketball after his 300th victory with the Hurricane. Swift is 300-81 (.787) in his 13th season at Jonesboro. In his 27th season overall as a head coach, Swift holds a 561-243 career record at Jonesboro, Lonoke, Hughes and Gillett.
The Hurricane played Tuesday’s game without senior point guard Amarion Wilson, who has missed the last three and a half games because of plantar fasciitis and a non-COVID-19 illness. Swift said Wilson is extremely dehydrated and not expected to play Friday at Searcy, but could return next week when Jonesboro plays Nettleton and Marion to conclude the regular season.
“We miss him a lot. I thought our pace was really slow tonight and he kind of makes sure that it’s not slow, really makes people run with him,” Swift said. “For whatever reason tonight, we couldn’t get anybody to take it and just roll with it, and I thought there were a lot of opportunities to do that. We didn’t put a lot of pressure on them bringing the ball down the floor and that’s something we usually do.”
Kameron Barnes scored 15 points to lead West Memphis (14-8, 6-4 conference), which is third in the 5A-East.
Up 12-8 after the first quarter, the Hurricane pushed its lead to double digits in the second quarter. West Memphis made a push late in the third quarter to pull within six points, 32-26.
Jonesboro’s lead was 32-27 when Deion Buford-Wesson drilled a 3 with 7:01 left in the game to start a 7-0 Hurricane run. Jesse Washington made two free throws and Kavon Pointer scored off a feed from Williams to give the Hurricane a 39-27 advantage.
The Hurricane led by 14, 44-30, before West Memphis scored the last four points of the game.
Jonesboro, which is ranked second overall and first in Class 5A, has won 37 games in a row against in-state competition. The Hurricane is No. 40 this week in the MaxPreps national rankings.