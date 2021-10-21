JONESBORO — As much as Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman would hope to stay out of a shootout tonight, he admits the Hurricane’s game at Searcy has that potential.
Both teams have impressive scoring averages, the Hurricane putting up more than 36 points per game and the Lions averaging better than 35 per game. Jonesboro has compiled better defensive statistics and Coleman hopes the Hurricane is up to the challenge again this evening.
“As good as our defense has been playing, they’re going to be tested this week,” Coleman said.
Jonesboro’s No. 1 defense has not given up a touchdown since the third quarter of the 6A-East conference opener against El Dorado, another high-powered offensive team that scored more than 22 points under its season average in a 31-20 loss to the Hurricane (5-2, 4-0 conference).
Sheridan scored a touchdown on the second team, Pine Bluff scored only on a kickoff return and West Memphis didn’t score at all against Jonesboro.
“Really since the second half of the El Dorado game, they’ve played lights-out football, they really have,” Coleman said of his team’s defense. “Any more, any level, to keep people out of the end zone is very, very difficult. Really for two games our defense has shut out the opposing offense.”
Keeping Searcy (4-3, 3-1 conference) out of the end zone won’t be easy.
In their first season under Zak Clark, a former University of Arkansas quarterback who spent six seasons as head coach at Springdale before taking over at Searcy, the Lions are averaging 473.4 yards per game. Their offense features junior running back Dede Johnson, who has rushed for 1,473 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Lions have two receiving threats in seniors Daniel Perry and Reid Miles. Miles has 34 receptions for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Perry has 38 receptions for 472 yards. Senior quarterback Ckyler Tengler has passed for 1,528 yards and 13 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.
Searcy has won four of five games since opening with losses to Cabot and Little Rock Christian. The Lions have lost only to Marion in conference play, 37-25, while defeating Sheridan, West Memphis and Pine Bluff by a combined 148-48.
“They’re very capable of getting a lot of explosive plays,” Coleman said. “Their quarterback is experienced and big, and can make all the throws. Their offensive line is very good and Zak has called offensive football for years.”
Jonesboro’s offense, with senior quarterback Rykar Acebo at the helm, has scored 163 points in four conference games.
Acebo has completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,748 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season, with four interceptions. Against 6A-East foes, he has completed 73.2 percent of his attempts for 1,013 yards and 16 touchdowns, with no interceptions.
“He just makes the right throw consistently. It’s not necessarily to the initial target, but he can go through his progressions as well as any high school quarterback that I’ve ever seen,” Coleman said. “And he has the ability that we haven’t given other quarterbacks to check. He checked one play into a touchdown and he’s checked a couple more into big gains. He’s got a complete grasp of the offense.”
Seniors Kavon Pointer, Jesse Washington and Tyrin Ruffin are Acebo’s top receivers. Leading rusher Brock McCoy suffered an ankle injury on the first play in last week’s game against West Memphis, but sophomore Markevious Pickett came off the bench to run for 151 yards in the Hurricane’s 40-0 victory.
McCoy will try to play tonight, Coleman said, but Pickett is expected to start.
“Pick has been dominating JV games and we planned to work him in a lot more last week, but then it just worked out where not only did he work in, he was the bell cow for us,” Coleman said.
Senior safety John Paul Pickens leads Jonesboro’s defense with 51 tackles and also has two interceptions. Senior linebacker Andre Reed is next with 47 tackles, including team highs of 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior cornerback Erik Wilson leads the team with three interceptions.
Coleman said the Hurricane has been solid at each level defensively.
“Our defensive line has depth, so there’s a good rotation and guys can stay fresh. They’ve been able to shut down a lot of the run game,” Coleman said. “Then our linebackers, Carter-Reece Long and Andre Reed make a lot of the big plays, but Jackson Layman and Will Thyer have been really solid in the middle as well.
“John Paul Pickens, we know how good of a player he is, but Erik Wilson and Brett Long have played really well. Jack Cheatham, for the last few weeks, as our strong safety, he’s almost doubled as a linebacker at times. Everybody on the defensive side of the football has been really solid.”
Jonesboro is tied atop the 6A-East with Sylvan Hills, which hosts El Dorado tonight. The Hurricane will host the Bears next week before closing the regular season Nov. 4 at Marion.