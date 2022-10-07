Hurricane hoping to put together complete game

Jonesboro's Brock McCoy (0) tries to elude Bryant's Jonah Brewster during the first half of last Friday's game at Cooksey-Johns Field. McCoy has 557 yards rushing for the season as the Hurricane travels to Fort Smith Northside tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro gave the state’s top-ranked team a tussle for 24 of 48 minutes last Friday at Cooksey-Johns Field.

The Hurricane trailed Bryant only 14-7 at halftime after the Hornets drove for the go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter. Bryant controlled the second half, rolling to a 43-14 victory, but Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman remained encouraged by his team’s performance in the first two quarters against the defending Class 7A state champion.

