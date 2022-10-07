Hurricane hoping to put together complete game

JONESBORO — Jonesboro gave the state’s top-ranked team a tussle for 24 of 48 minutes last Friday at Cooksey-Johns Field.
The Hurricane trailed Bryant only 14-7 at halftime after the Hornets drove for the go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter. Bryant controlled the second half, rolling to a 43-14 victory, but Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman remained encouraged by his team’s performance in the first two quarters against the defending Class 7A state champion.
“We proved that when we put it all together and play well, we’re a pretty good football team. Just right now, for whatever reason, we haven’t done that for a full game,” Coleman said. “We legitimately had a chance to go in at halftime either tied or with the lead. ... It felt good to know that you’re playing arguably the best team in the state and you’re battling them toe to toe.”
The Hurricane (1-4, 0-2 conference) travels across the state today in search of its first 7A-Central victory, visiting Fort Smith Northside (2-3, 1-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
After giving up a touchdown on Bryant’s first possession, Jonesboro kept the Hornets off the scoreboard until they drove 92 yards late in the second quarter. Linebacker Markeice Stafford returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown that pulled the Hurricane into a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter, and Jonesboro lost a fumble inside the Bryant 10 with the game tied.
Bryant’s depth was among the game’s factors after halftime, Coleman said.
“The perfect anecdote for what explains our situation is prior to the game, (Bryant coach) Buck James and I were talking and I just said, ‘How many guys do you have on the roster?’ He said, ‘Well, we have 130, but really only 80 of them can play,’” Coleman said. “We have 100 on the roster and we probably have 30 who really are prepared on a Friday night. I say 30 just to say that a lot of those guys might good players down the road, but they just don’t have experience and haven’t ever done it.”
Coleman said the Hurricane’s depth disadvantage shouldn’t be as severe tonight as it was the last two weeks against Cabot and Bryant. The Grizzlies still present concerns, however, with an offense led by 6-2 senior quarterback Dae’Marion Savoy.
Northside is averaging 37.4 points per game even with losses to Fayetteville (42-21) and Bryant (41-10) factored into its statistics. The Grizzlies defeated rival Fort Smith Southside 42-24, lost 56-53 to Greenwood and blasted Little Rock Central 61-7 last week.
“As far as roster depth and all that, I think it’s a good matchup. Now, they’re explosive offensively, really a dynamic quarterback and great speed at the receiver position, which will be an issue for us, especially this week,” Coleman said. “Will Thyer will be out with a hip pointer and that’s a key player in the secondary. But they don’t have the depth of the Cabots and the Bryants that we’ve played so far.”
Savoy was 13-of-15 passing for 231 yards and five touchdowns last week against Central, also leading the Grizzlies in rushing with 48 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Mauri Smith caught four passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns, while Cam Massey had two receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
In five games, Savoy has passed for 1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tay King is Northside’s rushing leader with 383 yards and six touchdowns, followed by Savoy with 366 and six touchdowns.
“They do a throw it a lot. What’s scary about them is not only does (Savoy) throw, but he can run as well,” Coleman said. “Every pass play, you’ve got the pass and run threat because he will scramble.”
Thyer is Jonesboro’s third-leading tackler with 30 on the season. Junior Rico Dawson will start at safety in Thyer’s place tonight, Coleman, and senior Phillip Tillman will see more action on defense in addition to his playing time at wide receiver.
Jonesboro is averaging 207 rushing yards per game. Senior Brock McCoy leads the Hurricane with 557 yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries, followed by junior Terrance Brown with 393 and five touchdowns on 59 carries. Junior Markevious Pickett has 233 yards on 51 carries.
Brown has completed 39.7 percent of his passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Tillman has nine receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
“Right now we just need to find a consistent passing game. We’ve yet to do that,” Coleman said. “Running the ball, we’ve been good with Brock, Markevious Pickett and Terrance Brown. All three have been running it well all year long. We just need to throw the ball a little more consistently and productively.”
Senior end Fred Giles leads Jonesboro’s defense with 44 tackles, followed by Stafford with 37.
“We just need to limit the explosiveness of their offense and try to get it to a fourth-quarter ballgame where we feel like we can compete and win. Our kids play extremely hard,” Coleman said.
Jonesboro and Fort Smith Northside split four meetings from 1946-64. The Hurricane won in 1946 and 1947, while the Grizzlies prevailed in 1963 and 1964.