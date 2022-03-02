SHERIDAN — Wednesday’s Class 5A state tournament openers went according to plan for both Jonesboro High School basketball teams.
Both teams won by mercy rule with the clock running continuously in the fourth quarter. Jonesboro thrashed tournament host Sheridan 68-33 in the girls’ division and hammered Hot Springs 65-26 in the boys’ bracket.
The Hurricane and Lady Hurricane will also have back-to-back quarterfinal games Friday night. Jonesboro will play in the girls’ quarterfinals, facing Vilonia or Benton at 7 p.m. The Jonesboro boys will play Siloam Springs or Sylvan Hills at 8:30 Friday night.
Jonesboro (25-3) opened a 23-6 lead over Hot Springs in the first quarter. The Hurricane led 32-16 at halftime and 50-18 after three quarters.
Quion Williams and Jesse Washington scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Jonesboro. Isaac Harrell and Kavon Pointer scored eight points each.
Jabari West led Hot Springs (15-13) with 11 points.
Center Destiny Thomas was dominant as the Lady Hurricane (20-6) advanced with ease. Thomas scored 12 points in the first quarter, helping Jonesboro take a 26-11 lead, and she had 20 by halftime as the Lady Hurricane held a 39-18 advantage.
Jonesboro’s lead was 61-27 after the third quarter.
Thomas finished with 22 points to lead Jonesboro. Bramyia Johnson and Ereauna Hardaway added 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Paragould also reached the quarterfinals with Tuesday night’s 49-38 upset of Lake Hamilton, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South. Keimauri Brown scored 15 points and Carson DeFries added 12 for the Lady Rams, who will play Little Rock Christian or Siloam Springs on Friday at 4 p.m.
Pine Bluff defeated Greene County Tech 69-42 in Tuesday night’s late 5A boys’ game.