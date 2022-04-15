SEARCY — Jonesboro avenged its lone 5A-East conference loss and moved to the front of the league standings Thursday evening with a 3-1 victory over Searcy in high school boys’ soccer.
Searcy (6-1-2, 5-1-1 conference) took a 1-0 lead before Jonesboro (7-3, 7-1) rallied for a 2-1 halftime lead. Eder Leal scored on a free kick to tie the game, then assisted on Clay Glomski’s goal.
Jafet Cid scored off a rebound from the Searcy goalkeeper in the second half.
Calvin Hargis had seven stops, including one on a penalty kick in the second half.
Valley View 1, Southside 1
SOUTHSIDE – Valley View and Batesville Southside played to a 1-1 tie Thursday in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Jose Mendoza scored for the Blazers (10-2-2, 4-0-1 conference).
Nettleton 2, Marion 2
JONESBORO – Antonio Almaraz scored in the 77th minute Thursday to lift Nettleton into a 2-2 tie with Marion in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Nettleton (4-10-3, 2-4-2 conference) took the lead in the 25th minute as Anthony Alonzo scored off a free kick from right outside the penalty area. The Raiders held a 1-0 lead until Marion’s Dylan Pieri scored in the 57th minute.
The Patriots (4-5-2, 4-4-1 conference) took a 2-1 lead on Ivan Gamez’s 42-yard free kick in the 60th minute. Almaraz came up with the equalizer for Nettleton 17 minutes later.
Nettleton’s Josh Gonzalez had seven saves on nine shots by Marion.
Brookland 3, Wynne 0
WYNNE – Gabe Guimond scored twice Thursday evening to lead Brookland to a 3-0 victory over Wynne in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
The Bearcats (9-4-1, 3-1 conference) led 2-0 at halftime. Ayden Stinnett scored off Malachi Stinnett’s assist and Guimond scored his first goal, assisted by Carlos Mata.
Guimond scored again in the second half, with Malachi Stinnett picking up the assist. The Bearcats limited the Yellowjackets to one shot while taking 28, including eight on target.
GCT 3, Batesville 2
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech’s Colby Benton recorded a hat trick Thursday, including the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the final minute, to lift the Eagles to a 3-2 victory over Batesville in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
The score was knotted at 0-0 at the half. With the score tied 2-2 and under a minute remaining, Benton was fouled on a breakaway inside the box and sank the penalty kick to secure the win for GCT (7-6-1, 3-4-1 conference).
Karson Eddings and J.D. Hovey saw time in the goal for the Eagles.
Westside 1, Heber Springs 0
HEBER SPRINGS – Montana Neely scored the game’s only goal Thursday night to lift Westside to a 1-0 victory over Heber Springs in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Hayden Alls had 12 saves in goal for the Warriors (3-7, 1-3 conference).
Heber Springs won the girls’ game 3-0.
Searcy 2, Jonesboro 0
SEARCY – Searcy scored two second-half goals Thursday to earn a 2-0 victory over Jonesboro in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Controlling possession more in the second half, the Lady Lions (8-0, 7-0 conference) scored in the 60th minute on a cross. After another 10 minutes, Searcy scored again off a corner kick.
Jackie Martinez had 10-plus saves in goal for the Lady Hurricane (8-2, 6-2 conference), with Carter Preston in central defense leading the effort to contain Searcy’s attack.
Valley View 7, Southside 0
SOUTHSIDE – Morghan Weaver, Ellie Higgins and Elizabeth Becklund scored two goals each Thursday to lead Valley View to a 7-0 victory over Batesville Southside in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Reese McCallum added a goal along with an assist for the Lady Blazers (7-9, 5-0 conference). Becklund and Higgins also had assists.
Molly Findley and Ally Holland combined for the shutout in goal.
Nettleton 2, Marion 0
JONESBORO – Nettleton earned three points in the 5A-East conference standings Thursday by defeating Marion 2-0 in girls’ soccer.
Lady Raider goalkeeper Toni Williams had nine saves on nine shots on goal by the Lady Patriots (4-6-2, 3-3-2 conference) for a clean sheet.
Freshman Amelia Brown scored a goal while taking nine shots, five on target, for Nettleton (4-9-1, 2-5-1 conference). Junior Claire Casey, who took four shots, also added a goal for the Lady Raiders. Gwen Oliver and Stacy Hernandez also helped the Lady Raiders keep the pressure on the Lady Patriots with shots on goal.
Brookland 0, Wynne 0
WYNNE – Brookland and Wynne battled to a scoreless draw in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer Thursday.
The Lady Bearcats are 8-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 in conference play.
Batesville 2, GCT 0
PARAGOULD – Batesville defeated Greene County Tech 2-0 Thursday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
The Lady Eagles are 5-5 overall, 4-4 in conference play.