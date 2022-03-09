Hurricane, Patriots clash for state crown

HOT SPRINGS — A conference rival stands between Jonesboro and a state championship in boys’ basketball.
And it’s not just any conference rival, but the team that has been the Hurricane’s chief challenger in the 5A-East the past couple of years.
Jonesboro (27-3) and Marion (25-7) will decide the Class 5A state championship when they meet this afternoon in the tournament final at Bank OZK Arena. The teams waged a high-intensity, low-scoring contest less than two weeks ago to end the regular season as the Hurricane prevailed 37-30 on the Patriots’ home court.
They meet again today in their final game after navigating the tournament’s first three rounds in Sheridan.
“It’s a big rivalry. Through the last couple of years, Marion has been a rival more than any other school,” Jonesboro senior point guard Amarion Wilson said. “You never know who’s going to get the win and it’s always going to be a hard-fought game on each side.”
Tipoff in Hot Springs is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS (cable channel 2 in Jonesboro) and also broadcast on KWHF (FM-95.9).
Jonesboro is seeking its second consecutive 5A state championship and its fifth state title in 13 seasons under coach Wes Swift. The school claims 16 all-time state championships, two more than the Arkansas Activities Association officially recognizes, dating to 1911.
The Hurricane, ranked 30th nationally this week by MaxPreps, carries an 18-game winning streak into the championship game.
Dating to December 2020, Jonesboro has won 43 consecutive games against in-state foes. That includes four victories over Marion, including a 56-35 thumping of the Patriots before an overflow crowd at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym in January and its comeback victory at Marion in late February.
Swift said outside influences might have more to do with the rivalry becoming heated than the players.
“I think at one time it was probably just a lot of fun, fun, fun, and for whatever reason it kind of spills over into being emotional and people get a little too hyped or whatever,” Swift said. “Most rivalries entail some of that at some point whether it’s on the court or field, whatever, and then into the stands, out in the parking lot or on social media. I think us and Marion have developed a pretty good rivalry over the years.”
While the Hurricane was dominant on its home court, the return game in Marion was a struggle.
Jonesboro trailed 15-6 at halftime. Seniors Quion Williams and Jesse Washington led a second-half rally as the Hurricane outscored the Patriots 31-15 after halftime.
“They had a good game plan on us,” Wilson said. “We had some good shots, they just didn’t fall. Hopefully it doesn’t start like that Thursday.”
While other favorites fell by the wayside in Sheridan, the Hurricane stormed through the tournament’s three rounds with a combined victory margin of 98 points over Hot Springs, Sylvan Hills and Pine Bluff.
Jonesboro has held 16 opponents under 40 points this season while giving up an average of 41 per game.
“I think we have so many guys who can defend the ball and that’s one of the hardest things to do,” Swift said. “Don’t get me wrong, we have to have help defense and play together, but we do have guys, multiple guys, who can get out and defend the basketball.”
Swift considers junior guard Deion Buford-Wesson, who averages two steals per game, to be the best on-ball defender he has ever coached.
The Hurricane, which has an average victory margin of 21 points per game, has ample firepower, too. Williams, an Oklahoma State signee, has averaged 14 points and five rebounds since becoming eligible as a transfer in January.
Washington, who has scored more than 1,000 points in his career, adds 13 points and five rebounds per game. Junior forward Isaac Harrell puts up 11 points per game.
Marion features 6-3 junior Ryan Forrest, who scored 43 points in his team’s last two state tournament games against Russellville and Lake Hamilton. Forrest scored 14 points in the teams’ most recent meeting and finished with 13 in the first.
While the Patriots have other scoring threats, including 6-1 junior Jayden Forrest, stopping Ryan Forrest is the Hurricane’s top priority.
“When he gets going, he can be as good as anybody,” Swift said. “He’s extremely athletic, extremely gifted, especially on the offensive end. He can create a lot of problems.”
With the Patriots appearing in the state finals for the first time since 2019, championship game experience definitely favors the Hurricane.
Jonesboro returned four of its five starters from last year’s 58-56 victory over Maumelle in the championship game. The Hurricane returned 81 percent (47 points) of its scoring from that game.
“We knew that we were going to have the same group coming back. We just had to put in the work and it showed that we put the off-season work,” Wilson said. “We most definitely have the experience. We just have to show it Thursday.”