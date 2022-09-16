JONESBORO — Jonesboro is tired of looking for positives in narrow losses.
The Hurricane had opportunities to defeat West Memphis and Lake Hamilton. Both games were undecided inside the final minute, and both went against Jonesboro, the Blue Devils winning because of late defensive stands in the opener and the Wolves on a last-second touchdown in the second contest.
“We’re close and the kids are tired of hearing me say that,” Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said. “We’ve talked a lot about how we’re really close to being a good football team, but right now we’re kind of our own worst enemy.”
Jonesboro (0-2) hopes to take the next step in tonight’s home opener, which brings Center Hill, Miss., to Cooksey-Johns Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Hurricane was off last week, allowing extra time to digest a 26-21 loss at Lake Hamilton and prepare for an unfamiliar opponent. Coleman said a victory over Center Hill (1-2) could serve as a springboard into Jonesboro’s first conference season in the 7A-Central.
“It would be a big confidence boost. Right now, the kids are still encouraged, but losing and not being at home can start wearing on you a little bit,” Coleman said. “We need to play well for four quarters. Whether we win or lose, we need to play well for four quarters and stop making those self-inflicted wounds that have been the reason why we’ve failed down the stretch in football games.”
Jonesboro rallied from a 14-0 deficit to have an opportunity to defeat Lake Hamilton, which is ranked ninth overall in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll. Terrance Brown’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Morrison and Will Barnett’s extra point gave the Hurricane a 21-20 lead with 2:07 left in the game.
Lake Hamilton drove 97 yards for the game-winning touchdown, scoring with four seconds left in the game. The Hurricane was unable to recover a fumble that would have sealed the victory and had a couple of opportunities for a game-clinching interception, Coleman said.
“We blew a coverage on the next-to-last play that got them inside the 5,” Coleman said. “Those are the frustrating things. It’s not effort. Right now, it’s just an execution thing.”
Brown was 7-of-9 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown against Lake Hamilton. He also gained 45 yards on 12 carries as Jonesboro rushed for 223 yards as a team.
Markevious Pickett (12 carries, 87 yards) and Brock McCoy (13 carries, 66 yards) were Jonesboro’s rushing leaders. McCoy has 183 yards through two games, Brown 167 and Pickett 147.
Safety Will Thyer made 13 tackles against Lake Hamilton, followed by linebacker Markeice Stafford with seven. Coleman said the Hurricane tackled better against Lake Hamilton than it did in the 27-20 loss at West Memphis and also had good offensive balance.
“Just little things, we continue to make those mistakes, but we were better on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That’s saying something,” Coleman said. “We’ve played two teams that have been really physical up front, too. We’re getting there and we’re going to see a lot in conference play.”
Before turning its attention to conference play and next week’s 7A-Central opener at Cabot, the Hurricane takes on its first out-of-state opponent since defeating Poplar Bluff, Mo., 42-7 in 2005. Jonesboro is playing a team from Mississippi for the first time since a 21-0 victory over Horn Lake in 1988.
Coleman lined up Center Hill after efforts to find an in-state opponent were unsuccessful.
“I just sent out text messages to everybody in the Memphis area, probably 40 schools, and they’re the ones who came back with it,” Coleman said. “We were trying to find a game that had decent travel if we had to travel, because we knew we were going to be on the road a lot, but luckily Coach (Alan) Peacock responded and decided to come our way and we’re very grateful.”
With the Hurricane off last Friday, Coleman went to Center Hill’s campus in Olive Branch to watch the Mustangs play Collierville, Tenn. Ranked second among Tennessee’s Division I Class 6A schools, Collierville rolled to a 42-0 victory.
Coleman said Center Hill controlled the first half with its flexbone offense before losing a fumble late in the second quarter.
“A game that was pretty much in their control, especially ball possession, on a fumble on the 1-yard line totally flipped the game and Collierville took advantage of it. The second half, it kind of got away from them,” Coleman said. “They were very, very impressive. Their fullback is a really good player, and they have a lot of speed at quarterback and one of the slots. They may be faster than anybody we’ve got and they two-platoon, so both sides of the ball are fresh. I think it’s going to be a really good football game.”
Center Hill opened the season with a 20-19 loss to Clarksdale, Miss., before thrashing Memphis Kirby 41-0.
Tonight’s game is one of only four the Hurricane is scheduled to play at Cooksey-Johns Field this season. Top-ranked Bryant comes to town on Sept. 30 and Jonesboro hosts North Little Rock and Little Rock Southwest on back-to-back Fridays in October.
“We’re a full month into the season and haven’t had a home game,” Coleman said. “It will be nice to be home.”