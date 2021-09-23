Hurricane, Wildcats clash in 6A-East opener

JONESBORO — Jonesboro opens 6A-East conference play tonight against an opponent that is viewed as a likely contender along with the Hurricane.
El Dorado is ranked fourth in Class 6A and Jonesboro fifth in the current Arkansas Sports Media rankings. Sylvan Hills, last year’s league champion, is the only other 6A-East team receiving votes in this week’s poll.
The Hurricane and Wildcats are meeting for the first time as 6A-East opponents after El Dorado canceled last year’s meeting because of COVID-19 issues. Jonesboro defeated El Dorado 35-7 when the teams met in the state playoffs two years ago.
“I really think our conference will come down to a team being undefeated or one loss. Typically that’s the conference champion,” Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman said. “I think we’re two teams that could be in that mix, have the possibility of it.
“It’s a big one out of the gate and just having the common opponent in non-conference and knowing we didn’t play each other last year, the stakes seem a little different, even though they’re the same for every conference game. It’s got a little bit more of a playoff feel to it just because we haven’t played in a bit.”
The Hurricane (1-2) holds the home field advantage as the Wildcats (2-1) make the long trip to Cooksey-Johns Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The teams have a common opponent in Cabot, the state’s second-ranked team overall. Jonesboro suffered a 47-27 loss to Cabot while the Wildcats fell 41-35 to the Panthers.
Coleman spent time studying El Dorado’s game against Cabot, the Wildcats’ 40-36 victory over Camden Fairview and their scrimmage game with North Little Rock. He came away impressed, especially with an El Dorado offense that put up 125 points in non-conference play while averaging 498.7 yards per game.
“They may be the most athletic team we play the entire season. Their skill players on offense are very, very good,” Coleman said. “The quarterback has been a player for them for three years. … DeAndra Burns has a Razorback offer at receiver and they’ve got four quality receivers who are big and fast, and their running back runs about as hard as anybody we’ve seen this year.”
Sharmon Rester, El Dorado’s senior quarterback, has accounted for 1,157 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns. Rester has passed for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns, with two interceptions, and his rushing statistics include 188 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Burns, a junior who ran the 200-meter dash in 21.96 seconds at the 5A state track and field meet in the spring, has 12 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jackie Washington is El Dorado’s receiving leader with 14 receptions for 347 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Shadarious Plummer leads the Wildcats in rushing with 234 yards and three touchdowns.
El Dorado had three scoring plays of 80 or more yards in last week’s 50-30 victory over Magnolia, a concern for the Hurricane after its 42-25 loss two weeks ago at No. 4 Conway.
“If you look back at the Conway game, I think we gave up a little over 400 yards and 250 were on five plays,” Coleman said. “What’s been getting us all year has been playing really, really good defense for 90 percent of the snaps, but 10 percent giving up big plays and big-play scores. That’s one thing we have to do a better job of.”
Jonesboro’s offense has big-play potential as well. Senior quarterback Rykar Acebo has completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 735 yards and seven touchdowns, with four interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Jesse Washington has reached 100 yards receiving in each of the last two games, including 126 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches against Conway. Washington has 17 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns, while classmate Kavon Pointer has 13 receptions for 207 yards and one score.
Junior running back Brock McCoy has scored four touchdowns while leading the Hurricane in rushing with 274 yards. McCoy ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries against Conway.
Coleman said Jonesboro’s offensive line steadily improved through non-conference play, but will need to play its best game tonight against El Dorado’s pressure.
“They play a very aggressive, high-risk, high-reward defense. They play zero coverage on the back end, so nobody is playing zone,” Coleman said. “It’s straight man and when you do that you’re going to get a lot of big plays, because you can apply more pressure, but you’re going to give up some as well.”
Senior free safety John Paul Pickens leads Jonesboro’s defense with 29 tackles. Senior linebacker Andre Reed and senior cornerback Erik Wilson have two interceptions each.
Jonesboro is playing at home for the first time since defeating Little Rock Catholic 37-7 in the Aug. 27 season opener. The Hurricane opens 6A-East play with back-to-back home games as Sheridan visits Cooksey-Johns Field next week.