ROGERS — Jonesboro bounced back from Friday night’s loss to Pulaski Academy to post two victories Saturday in the PBR Arkansas high school baseball jamboree.
Pulaski Academy defeated Jonesboro 7-2. The Hurricane (3-1) defeated Harrison 17-2 and the Northwest Arkansas Hornets, a home school team, 16-0 on Saturday.
Jonesboro scored 11 runs in the first inning of its five-inning rout of Harrison. Ty Rhoades was 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and five runs batted in to lead the Hurricane.
Hudson Hosman was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Josh Hyneman was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs; Will Thyer was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; and Maddox Morrison was 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored.
Jack Cheatham drove in two runs; Riley Henfling doubled and scored once; and Jack Gueno and Paul McElhanon had one RBI each.
Gueno pitched the first three innings, striking out seven while allowing two hits and two walks. Hosman yielded two hits, two runs and two walks while striking out two over two innings.
The Hurricane also had a big first inning against the Northwest Arkansas Hornets, scoring 12 runs. Hosman was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBIs.
Charlie Dominguez was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Rhoades tripled, drove in three runs and scored two.
Eleven Jonesboro batters had hits. Thyer, Rykar Acebo and Lance Davis all hit doubles, while Meyer Maddox belted a triple. Zach Day, Maddox, Hyneman, Acebo, Thyer and Barrett Waleszonia drove in one run each.
Luke Brodell and Maddox combined on a five-hit shutout while striking out eight. Brodell gave up three hits and struck out five in three innings, followed by Morrison’s two-inning stint that included two hits and three strikeouts.
Rhoades was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Friday’s loss to Pulaski Academy. Morrison and Thyer also had hits for the Hurricane.
Brookland 8, McCrory 4
McCRORY – Brookland scored six runs in the third inning Friday and went on to defeat McCrory 8-4 in high school baseball.
Weston Speir (1-0) pitched four innings in relief for the victory. Speir allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking one.
Bearcat starter Dax Webb didn’t give up an earned run in three innings. Webb struck out seven and walked five while giving up two hits.
Speir was also 2-for-3 and drove in a run, while Webb was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Jake Reece belted a three-run home run; Jack Henry Pettit launched a two-run homer; and Mason Pankey had two RBIs for the Bearcats (2-0).
Tuckerman 6, Bald Knob 4
TUCKERMAN – Aaron Hurst pitched six strong innings and was part of a big defensive play to end Friday’s game as Tuckerman nipped Bald Knob 6-4 in high school baseball.
Hurst (1-0) struck out 12 batters while pitching six innings. He also threw out a runner at home plate from center field to end the game.
Freshman Andrew King broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI infield single in the bottom of the sixth, giving Tuckerman (2-0) the lead for good. David Platt drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Riverside 10, Marmaduke 2
MARMADUKE – Easton Hatch pitched four shutout innings Friday to lead Riverside to a 10-2 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Hatch (2-0) struck out five batters.
Trae Barnes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Rebels (2-1, 2-0 conference). Kaleb Tacker was 2-for-5 and scored a run, while Madix Blake was 2-for-3 with an RBI.