WEST MEMPHIS — Jonesboro opened 5A-East conference baseball play Monday with a sweep of West Memphis, winning the first game 13-0 and taking the second 17-3 as Josh Hyneman drove in seven runs.
Jonesboro’s Lance Davis struck out 13 while pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the first game. West Memphis’ only baserunner was hit by a pitch.
Rykar Acebo was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Hurricane. Maddox Morrison was 3-for-4 and scored twice; Meyer Maddox was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Ty Rhoades was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI; and Jack Cheatham was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Hyneman doubled and drove in a run in the first game. Other RBIs came from Charlie Dominguez, Davis and Luke Brodell. Hudson Hosman and Matthew Bartels scored twice.
Riley Henfling, Jack Gueno and Rhoades combined to strike out 11 batters while pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the second game. Henfling pitched three innings for the victory, striking out eight while walking five and giving up two runs.
Hyneman was 3-for-3 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored for Jonesboro (6-2, 2-0 conference) in the second game. Rhoades was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Acebo tripled and drove in three runs; Morrison tripled, drove in one run and scored twice; and Paul McElhanon drove in two runs.
Bay 5, Marmaduke 3
BAY – Korbyn Hoyt belted a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to lift Bay to a 5-3 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference baseball.
The Yellowjackets (2-1, 2-0 conference) bounced back after the Greyhounds tied the score in the top of the seventh.
Kaden Hartley doubled and scored two runs for the Yellowjackets. Reed Crocker also drove in a run for Bay, while Hoyt, Easton Fletcher and Hunter Turner scored once each.
Fletcher pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out 13 and walking five.
Blake Gipson homered and drove in all three runs for Marmaduke. Landon Therrell was the winning pitcher after getting the last out in the top of the seventh.
Riverside 6, Westside 3
LAKE CITY – Riverside defeated Westside 6-3 Monday in high school baseball.
Trae Barnes earned the pitching victory with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Barnes struck out five batters while allowing one hit.
Riverside starter Easton Hatch pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out 12 while yielding three runs.
Barnes was 2-for-3 and scored twice. Cash Gillis was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Rebels (4-1).
Soccer Nettleton 8, West Memphis 1
JONESBORO – Daniel Golden scored three goals on six shots Monday as Nettleton defeated West Memphis 8-1 in 5A-East conference boys’ high school soccer.
Hutch Bristow, Exson Argueta, Kendrick McShan, Juan Meza and Juan Munoz scored one goal each for the Raiders (2-4, 1-1 conference). Antonio Almaraz assisted on four goals and Ruben Saldivar also had an assist.
Starting goalkeeper Caleb Andrews did not allow a goal.
Nettleton 7, West Memphis 0
JONESBORO – Amelia Brown scored four goals on eight shots Monday, leading Nettleton to a 7-0 victory over West Memphis in 5A-East conference girls’ high school soccer.
Keely Vick, Stacey Hernandez and Toni Williams scored one goal each for the Lady Raiders (3-3, 1-1 conference). Mackenzie Jackson had one assist.
Starting goalkeeper Toni Williams and reserve Kerrigan Kinsey combined for three saves and a clean sheet. Kinsey finished with two saves and Williams had one.
Softball Valley View 11-7, Highland 0-0
HIGHLAND – Riley Smith pitched two shutouts Monday as Valley View swept Highland in a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader.
Smith pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight batters, during the Lady Blazers’ 11-0 victory in the first game.
Amera Wright was 2-for-2 with two doubles to lead Valley View offensively in the first game. Isabel Riba, Caroline Prestidge, Anna Winkfield and Lauren Mitchell all had one hit and one RBI each. Nine different Lady Blazers scored.
Valley View (5-1, 4-0 conference) completed the sweep with a 7-0 victory in the second game. Smith struck out eight batters while giving up four hits.
Winkfield and Riba both finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs each. Prestidge had a hit and an RBI; Sophie Newberry had a hit and an RBI; and Grace Butler stole two bases and scored three runs.
Westside 8, Riverside 5
LAKE CITY – Westside scored six runs in the first two innings Monday and held off Riverside for an 8-5 victory in high school softball.
Megan Hedger, Jada Diaz and Rachel Edwards all had a hit and an RBI for the Lady Warriors. Abby Manley drove in a run and Baile Rogers scored three runs for Westside (3-1).
Kaylee Cox was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Riverside. Mackenzie Thomas was also 2-for-4, while Anna Qualls drove in two runs for the Lady Rebels.
EPC 11, Rivercrest 1
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County improved to 5-0 with Monday’s 11-1 victory over Rivercrest in high school softball.
Keegan McCorkle struck out 11 batters while holding Rivercrest to one run on two hits. She also had a couple of hits, including a home run.
Mercedes Reel went 3-for-3 at the plate for EPC and Jaycee Davis stole two bases. The Lady Warriors scored four runs in the third inning.
Tuckerman 7, Melbourne 4
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman defeated 2A-2 conference rival Melbourne 7-4 Monday.
Shanley Williams was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0 conference) offensively. Pitcher Makaylie Gist struck out eight batters.