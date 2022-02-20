BROOKLAND — Highland closed with a 12-2 run Saturday to defeat Trumann 39-27 in the 4A-3 girls' district tournament championship game.
Emma Hyslip scored 16 points to lead the Lady Rebels, including six of her team's 12 points in the final period. Harlee Deloach added eight points for Highland, the tournament's No. 2 seed.
Highland (17-6) led 5-0 after the first quarter and 21-10 at halftime after holding Trumann (12-13) without a field goal until the 3:48 mark of the second quarter.
Down 25-14 in the third quarter, Trumann went on an 11-2 run that continued into the first minute of the final period. Rylee Bailey's 3-pointer pulled the Lady Wildcats within 27-25 with 7:28 left in the game.
Neither team scored again until Deloach ended Highland's drought with 4:49 left in the game. She scored again less than 30 seconds later, and Hyslip added six points during the game-clinching run.
Kayde Jones scored 10 points and Sonia Barnes eight for fourth-seeded Trumann, which upset top-seeded Southside in the semifinals.
Highland will open the East Region tournament on its home court with a game Wednesday against Forrest City. Trumann, as the No. 2 seed from the district, will play Lonoke on Thursday.
Other first-round games include Pulaski Academy-Valley View on Wednesday and Wynne-Southside on Thursday.
2A-2 District
SALEM — Kenley McCarn scored 17 points Saturday to lead top-seeded Melbourne to a 47-37 victory over Tuckerman in the 2A-2 girls' district tournament championship game.
The Lady Bearkatz (27-0) led 19-16 after the first quarter, 26-20 at halftime and 33-29 after the third quarter.
Kenzie Soden scored 15 points for second-seeded Tuckerman (22-11).
Melbourne upset top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix 60-42 in the boys' championship game.
1A-3 District
LYNN — Willie Marshall scored 32 points Saturday to lead top-seeded Marked Tree to an 83-54 victory over Ridgefield Christian in the 1A-3 boys' district tournament championship game.
Marshall scored 16 points in the first quarter as the Indians (23-1) opened a 24-7 lead. Marked Tree led 40-24 at halftime and 53-41 after the third quarter.
Itavious Nesbitt added 10 points, BJ Marshall nine and Donny Childs eight for Marked Tree. Doss McDaniel and Michael Carl scored 18 points each, followed by Noah Stracener with 15 for Ridgefield Christian (18-14).
Mammoth Spring defeated Hillcrest 63-37 in the girls' championship game.