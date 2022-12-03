LITTLE ROCK — Izard County closed its first season of varsity high school football with a state championship.
ICC outlasted Rector 36-26 Thursday night to win the 8-Man state championship, prevailing in a matchup of contrasting styles during the first of five state title games this week at War Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Wyatt Buchanan was 24-of-45 passing for 331 yards and five touchdowns at the helm of ICC’s passing game. Championship game MVP Malachi Cruz caught 13 passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns, also scoring three two-point conversions. Cruz also stood out defensively with 24 tackles.
Tyler Hill had eight receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown for ICC (9-2), plus some big defensive plays down the stretch. Hill stopped a Rector two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter, made a fourth-down tackle to end another possession and intercepted a pass with just over a minute to play.
While the bulk of ICC’s 384 total yards came via the pass, Rector (8-3) churned out 317 rushing yards and 368 total yards.
Quarterback Drew Henderson ran for 154 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries, while Jacob Cox added 135 yards on 24 carries for Rector. Jacob Mooneyhan led Rector defensively with 10 tackles.
Rector scored the first 14 points, only to see ICC rally in the second quarter for a 20-14 halftime lead. The third quarter began with Rector driving 51 yards to tie the game, scoring on Henderson’s 4-yard run with 8:19 left in the period.
Neither team could score on the next two possessions, each turning the ball over on downs. Buchanan threw a 41-yard pass to Hill to get ICC moving, then hurled a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cruz with 3:57 left in the third quarter.
Cruz also caught the two-point pass as ICC took a 28-20 lead.
Rector answered with a bruising 17-play, 80-yard drive that lasted seven minutes, 32 seconds. Henderson scored on a 3-yard run with 8:25 remaining, drawing Rector within 28-26, but ICC stopped the two-point conversion to keep the lead.
ICC drove to the Rector 7-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 5:57 to play. Cruz had a tackle for loss that created a long-yardage situation and Rector turned the ball over on downs at its 27 with 3:27 remaining.
Buchanan found Cruz for a 24-yard touchdown pass on third-and-7 with 2:26 left on the clock. Cruz also caught the two-point pass, increasing ICC’s lead to two possessions at 36-26.
Hill’s interception ended Rector’s final possession with 1:05 to play.
Rector punched in a couple of early touchdowns to lead 14-0. Henderson finished a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a 4-yard run that gave Rector a 6-0 lead with 8:57 left in the first quarter.
Henderson scored on a 1-yard run with 1:32 left in the quarter, capping a 61-yard drive, and also added the two-point conversion.
ICC answered in the second quarter. Buchanan threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cruz with 11:43 left in the period, then hit Hill on a 13-yard touchdown pass at the 9:55 mark to bring his team within 14-12.
Rector came up with a defensive stand at the 4:55 mark as Cox recovered a fumble at the 7-yard line, but the Cougars turned the ball over on a fumble after crossing midfield.
Buchanan drove ICC for the go-ahead score, finding Cruz on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in the first half. Cruz also caught the two-point conversion pass to set the 20-14 halftime score.