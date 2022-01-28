MAYNARD — Marked Tree routed 1A-3 conference foe Maynard 68-45 Thursday evening for its 18th consecutive victory in senior boys’ basketball.
The Indians (18-1) led 25-11 after the first quarter, 39-23 at halftime and 58-32 after the third quarter. B.J. Marshall scored 18 points, while Itavious Nesbitt added 16 and Cameron Marshall 14 for Marked Tree.
Drey Beasley scored 14 points and Corey Rowe added 12 for Maynard.
Marked Tree (17-2) won the junior boys’ game 43-14 as Jakamion Williams scored 16 points.
Tuckerman 77, Midland 43
PLEASANT PLAINS – Carson Miller scored 25 points Thursday to lead Tuckerman to a 77-43 victory over Midland in 2A-2 senior boys’ basketball.
Miller was one of five players to score in double figures for the Bulldogs (13-8, 7-2 conference). David Platt added 15 points, Amare Neal netted 12, Waylon Tackett finished with 11 and Elijah Alcorn chipped in with 10.
Sloan-Hendrix 51, Hillcrest 30
HOXIE – Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 51-30 Thursday in a senior boys’ consolation game at the Lawrence County tournament.
Braden Cox scored 18 points for the Greyhounds, who were playing their fourth game in as many days. Sloan-Hendrix (20-5) led 24-11 at halftime and 38-21 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix (20-1) won the junior boys’ tournament championship with a 63-22 victory over Walnut Ridge. Karson Roark poured in 31 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix, followed by Hudson Rorex with 11 points.
Mammoth Spring 58, Armorel 34
ARMOREL – Mammoth Spring eased past Armorel 58-34 Thursday in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Nathaneal Rogers scored 14 points to lead the Bears (14-12, 8-2 conference). Gavin Boddie and Garet O’Dell added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
MacArthur 40, GCT 36
JONESBORO – MacArthur edged Greene County Tech 40-36 Thursday to remain undefeated in junior boys’ basketball.
C.J. Larry scored 11 points and Kelen Smith added 10 for the Cyclones (22-0, 8-0 conference). MacArthur led 25-13 at halftime before GCT closed within 31-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Parker Harris scored 16 points and Ripken Tucker added 11 for GCT.
Annie Camp 53, Mtn. Home 43
MOUNTAIN HOME – Annie Camp defeated Mountain Home 53-43 Thursday in junior boys’ basketball.
J’darius McCray scored 14 points and Adam Rutherford added 10 for the Whirlwinds (16-5, 11-2 conference).
Annie Camp also won the eighth-grade game 45-22.