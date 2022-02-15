Isringhausen shares experiences in A-State visit

JONESBORO — Jason Isringhausen has plenty of experience to share with young baseball players.
Isringhausen, the guest speaker Monday night at Arkansas State’s Grand Slam Banquet, spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, including seven in St. Louis. The former All-Star closer is a special advisor on the Cardinals’ minor league player development staff.
“I think the main thing, like I try to tell a lot of kids, is whatever you think you’ve done, I’ve probably done it and then some,” Isringhausen said before the banquet Monday. “In 20-something years in baseball, pitching a lot of baseball games, there’s not too many situations I haven’t been in, so it’s just trying to calm kids down, teach them not to be scared of failure.
“I think failing is a good thing. As long as you learn from it, then it’s worth failing for. Most of the successful people in the world have failed a few times. It’s OK to fail. It’s how you bounce back from it. Being a closer, you fail enough and it’s terrible to let down your teammates, your city, your family. It’s all about how you bounce back.”
Isringhausen’s success as a relief pitcher included 300 career saves, including a team-record 217 while with the Cardinals from 2002-08.
St. Louis won the Central Division four times during Isringhausen’s time with the team, reaching the World Series twice. He tied what was then the team record with 47 saves in 2004 as the Cardinals captured the National League pennant before losing to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
“One year we finished with the best ERA in baseball. We always had great pitching and had great defense, and those two things go hand in hand,” Isringhausen said. “Then you have the MV3 with (Scott) Rolen, (Jim) Edmonds and (Albert) Pujols. I got to be with Albert all those years to watch the machine work. It was pretty impressive. Our job as pitchers was just to keep it in the ballpark. If we did that, we were going to have a lot of success.”
In 2019, Isringhausen was chosen for the Cardinals Hall of Fame, an honor that the Brighton, Ill., native considers one of the highlights of his life.
“Vince Coleman, Tommy Herr, Keith Hernandez, now John Tudor, those are the guys I grew up watching,” Isringhausen said, “and now to be able to rub shoulders with them once or twice a year, it’s a pretty special group to belong to.”
Isringhausen also pitched for the New York Mets, Oakland A’s, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels. He was an All-Star in Oakland (2000) and St. Louis (2005).
Having a short-term memory is the toughest part of being a closer, Isringhausen said, and it’s the hardest thing to teach young players.
“You have a lot of ups and downs. You just hope you find that even keel and hopefully that even keel is a little better than not,” he said. “I think that’s the main thing and knowing there are peaks and valleys and how to deal with them both.
“When things are going good, baseball is fun. But when things are going bad for that week or two and you’re in that slump, things become a little more magnified. It’s trying to teach kids certain mechanisms or things they use in their brain to get them out of that slump, to trust your routine and trust the process.”
Isringhausen spoke to the Red Wolves baseball team before Monday night’s fund-raising banquet. He said he went into questions first and got some good ones, such as who was the toughest out for him.
The answer to that question changed every two or three years, he said, but pesky hitters always caused the most trouble. “I told them that the little slap guys were the hardest for me to get out because if you stood up there long enough, I’d probably walk you,” he said.
Isringhausen also spoke to the Red Wolves about building the relationships that lead to success.
“It’s about leaving the program in a better position than when you got here, and you do that by building relationships with your teammates,” he said, “helping the guy to your left or right, and if you do that, things usually work out pretty good as well.”