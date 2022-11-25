Jackson, Allred lead Bearcats past Rams

Paragould’s Cole Chipman drives to the basket as Brookland’s Matt Harrell (15) defends during Tuesday’s game in Paragould.

 Amy Glenn photo

PARAGOULD — Ben Jackson and Briar Allred scored 15 points each Tuesday to lead Brookland to a 75-42 victory over Paragould in senior boys’ basketball.

The Bearcats (3-0) outscored the Rams 30-13 in the second quarter to take a 43-25 halftime lead. Brookland led 63-35 after three quarters on the way to its second victory over Paragould this season.