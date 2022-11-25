Jackson, Allred lead Bearcats past Rams

PARAGOULD — Ben Jackson and Briar Allred scored 15 points each Tuesday to lead Brookland to a 75-42 victory over Paragould in senior boys’ basketball.
The Bearcats (3-0) outscored the Rams 30-13 in the second quarter to take a 43-25 halftime lead. Brookland led 63-35 after three quarters on the way to its second victory over Paragould this season.
Masen Woodall aded 13 points and Tyler Parham 10 for Brookland. Gavin Hall scored a game-high 25 points for Paragould.
BIC 62, Mammoth Spring 51MONETTE – Jax Whitley scored 26 points to lead Buffalo Island Central to a 62-51 victory over Mammoth Spring in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Riley Whitehead and Dawson Stewart added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs (6-1). Blake Rogers scored 13 points, Gavin Boddie 12 and Brayden Cray 10 for Mammoth Spring (8-4).
Rector 70, England 64
RECTOR – Cooper Rabjohn scored 29 points Tuesday night as Rector defeated England 70-64 in senior boys’ basketball.
Kameron Jones added 22 points, while Brett Fair added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars (3-0). Tuesday’s game was a rematch of last year’s North Region tournament first round where Rector defeated England 45-40.
Rector’s junior boys defeated England 45-40 on Tuesday.