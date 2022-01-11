BLYTHEVILLE — Tyree Jackson scored 17 points and Rashaud Marshall added 14 Monday to lead Blytheville to a 47-36 victory over Brookland in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (15-3, 6-0 conference) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 10-3 for a 33-19 lead. Blytheville led 16-10 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime.
David York scored 16 points and Cole Kirby added seven for Brookland (8-7, 4-2 conference).
Manila 60, Osceola 54
OSCEOLA – Manila kept its 3A-3 conference record perfect Monday by beating Osceola 60-54 in senior girls’ basketball.
Sadie McDonald scored 26 points and Madison Hitchcock added 15 for the Lady Lions (18-1, 7-0 conference). Kayla Newson scored 26 points to lead Osceola.
Manila (15-2, 7-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 52-12, led by Madysen Deeds with 21 points and Lucy Farmer with 15.
Hoxie 59, Corning 54
HOXIE – Jaecie Brown poured in 39 points Monday to lead Hoxie to a 59-54 victory over Corning in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Blaze Lorren added nine points for the Lady Mustangs (7-5, 5-2 conference).
Whitley Bolen scored 22 points and Katie Hampton added 14 for Corning. The teams were tied at 27 at halftime and Corning led 39-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Hoxie won the junior girls’ game 32-25.
MacArthur 45, GCT 39
PARAGOULD – Drew West scored 16 points Monday to lead MacArthur to a 45-39 victory over Greene County Tech in junior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Malone and Kelen Smith added eight points each for the Cyclones (17-0, 8-0 conference). Ripken Tucker scored 13 points and Jack Williams added 10 for GCT.
