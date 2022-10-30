JONESBORO — Arkansas State football coach Butch Jones described Saturday's game as one the Red Wolves need to remember.
Playing in steady rain, the Red Wolves yielded two big plays to fall behind in the first quarter and rarely threatened offensively in their fourth consecutive defeat, a 31-3 loss to South Alabama that guaranteed ASU's third consecutive losing season.
"I think it's one of the things in the building blocks of a program. You never forget tonight," said Jones, ASU's second-year head coach. "You never forget a night like this. If you're a competitor, you rely on these experiences for a very long period of time."
ASU's offensive statistics mirrored the mostly dreary conditions.
The Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5 Sun Belt) finished with a season-low 158 total yards, including minus-19 yards rushing as the Jaguars (6-2, 3-1 conference) dominated the line of scrimmage. South Alabama had four sacks of ASU quarterback James Blackman among 11 tackles for loss.
Twelve of ASU's 15 possessions ended in five plays or less, as Jones noted in his postgame comments. The Red Wolves converted only twice on third down in 14 attempts.
"We had very little explosive plays, we had too many dropped passes on the perimeter. Just a very disappointing performance offensively," Jones said. "I thought James showed pocket courage. I thought he did some really good things, but at the end of the day you have to protect what's ours. That's the football, that's our quarterback, that's our line of scrimmage."
Saturday's contest was the first home game where ASU failed to score a touchdown since a 35-9 loss to Appalachian State in 2018. The Red Wolves finished with their fewest points at Centennial Bank Stadium since a 27-0 loss to Troy in 2007.
Blackman, who was 22-of-39 passing for 177 yards, disregarded weather conditions as a factor in ASU's offensive struggles.
After missing the previous week's game at Louisiana-Lafayette with an unspecified injury, Blackman went the distance against South Alabama. Junior quarterback AJ Mayer, whom Jones said played the UL Lafayette game with a staph infection in his throwing arm, did not play Saturday.
"We knew we were going to have to make some plays in the rain with it coming down like that, but it wasn't nothing we weren't prepared for. We do wet ball drills every week," Blackman said. "It's something we get prepared for week after week after week. We were prepared for the weather change and what we had going on today. We just had to execute and that's something we didn't do."
Dominic Zvada's 13th field goal of the season, a 32-yard kick with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter, accounted for ASU's points. The Red Wolves moved in position to score with an eight-play, 61-yard drive that included pass completions of 14 and 42 yards to Jeff Foreman, who had six receptions for 98 yards.
ASU failed to score in the second quarter after starting three possessions on South Alabama's side of the field, including one that began at the 35. The Red Wolves' only drive of note in the second half was the first as they moved from their 25 to the Jaguars' 39 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Red Wolves reshuffled their line without injured senior guard Jordan Rhodes. Redshirt freshman Makilan Thomas moved from tackle to guard and true freshman Aleric Watson made his first start at left tackle.
"I thought we really missed Jordan Rhodes," Jones said. "This season will forever live with me because of all the bizarre happenings that have gone on. Tuesday night, I'm at the hospital. I'm going from one room of seeing AJ to the next room of trying to wait for Jordan to get out of surgery."
South Alabama running back La'Damian Webb enjoyed a career day as he personally outgained the Red Wolves. Webb ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, all career highs.
Webb broke a 69-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to put the Jaguars on the Red Wolves' 15. He scored on a 3-yard run four plays later.
Carter Bradley's 49-yard touchdown pass to wide-open Jalen Wayne extended South Alabama's lead to 14-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Jones said the two big plays were the result of mental errors by the Red Wolves.
Junior safety Eddie Smith said the touchdown pass was the result of miscommunication.
"Coach put us in the perfect call. We just didn't execute," Smith said. "We were supposed to have a safety in the post and I guess we didn't communicate good enough, and the post was wide open."
Bradley was 17-of-24 passing for 179 yards. South Alabama finished with 362 yards while keeping the ball nearly 36 minutes.
The Jaguars sacked Blackman for a safety in the second quarter. Webb scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the third and fourth quarters as South Alabama mounted drives of 61 and 52 yards.
"It's unacceptable the way we played football on the line of scrimmage. We cannot tolerate it," Jones said. "I know it's important to them. We're going to work our fundamentals, we're going to work our details, we're going to work on everyone working together. There isn't anyone who wants to do it more than our players."
Jones praised punter Ryan Hanson, who averaged 41.5 yards while dropping five punts inside the Jaguars' 20. South Alabama started four possessions inside its 10.
Sophomore defensive back KaRon Coleman also drew praise from Jones after making his first career start at cornerback. Coleman made four tackles and broke up two deep passes.
"This is an individual who hasn't played all year. He played the spring game with basically a broken leg," Jones said. "He hasn't really played corner all year. We're down all our corners, so he has to go play corner and what you saw is a young man that has competitive grit. He didn't give up an explosive play. A number of times, they may have caught the ball on him, and he used great technique and stripped the ball out, punched it out of the basket. I can't say enough about him and what he brought to the table today."
ASU has an open date this week before hosting UMass on Nov. 12. Jones said the Red Wolves will practice two days this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, before the coaching staff fans out on recruiting trips.