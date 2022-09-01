JONESBORO — Coach Randy Coleman used several plays to illustrate the miscues that cost Jonesboro at West Memphis last Friday, including the Hurricane’s final two offensive snaps.
Trailing by a touchdown with just over three minutes to play, Jonesboro faced fourth down at the West Memphis 6-yard line. The play was blocked well, Coleman said, but the ballcarrier slipped to the turf.
Jonesboro got the ball back in the final minute after tackling West Memphis’ punter at the 13. The Hurricane saw the pass coverage it wanted on the next play and had a good route concept, Coleman said, but the throw was a little late and the Blue Devils intercepted around the goal line to seal a 27-20 victory.
“It’s just little things,” Coleman said. “A lot of those are going to get corrected, but that’s what happens when you have a young, or inexperienced, football team. You’re going to make some of those mistakes. Now, we can’t continue to make them, but we also can’t panic. We have to continue with the process of trying to be the best football team we can be.”
That process continues tonight as the Hurricane (0-1) makes a three-hour trip to play Lake Hamilton (1-0) in Pearcy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Coleman said his thoughts after Jonesboro’s opener are similar to what they were a couple of weeks ago, that the Hurricane is close to being a good football team.
“When you watch film, and you look at certain things, there’s one or two mistakes made each play that keep them from being really, really good,” Coleman said. “The fact that we were two out of 12 on third down means that we didn’t sustain drives like we wanted to, and that’s one of our goals, to have sustained drives.”
Jonesboro, which switched to a more run-based offense for its first season in Class 7A, had 289 yards rushing in its opener.
Senior running back Brock McCoy led the Hurricane with 117 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Junior quarterback Terrance Brown added 112 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while junior running back Markevious Pickett added 60 yards on 12 attempts.
The Hurricane completed only one of its 10 pass attempts. Coleman said the Hurricane had a 30-yard pass called back because of a penalty, had a receiver slip on another throw and had three plays where the receiver could have run a better pass route.
After having three negative plays on bad shotgun snaps, Coleman said Jonesboro will operate more with the quarterback under center this week.
Senior end Fred Giles led the Hurricane’s defense with 10 tackles, followed by junior linebacker Trayshon Crawford with nine.
“Defensively I want to say we gave up in the mid to low 300 yards of total offense, and in six plays they gained 233,” Coleman said. “I think they had 74 snaps, so you’re talking about 68 snaps when we played pretty good defense, but for six of them, it was not good at all. Those were the things you’ve got to cut down on.”
Lake Hamilton also opened the season against a rival, thrashing Hot Springs Lakeside 47-20.
Senior fullback Kendrick Martin accounted for 249 yards and four touchdowns on 13 touches. Martin picked up 191 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, also catching two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Justin Crutchmer added 106 yards on six carries. Junior quarterback Easton Hurley was 6-of-12 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns, also running for two touchdowns in four carries.
Coleman said the Hurricane will need to be disciplined against the Wolves’ offensive scheme.
“It’s kind of a double wing/wing-T, which is the more updated single wing. On each play there’s two or three options, so you have to be very disciplined, especially with your eyes,” Coleman said. “If our eye discipline gets off and we start trying to find the ball instead of playing our responsibility, that’s when you give up the big play. It’s really a run fit responsibility that you have to be very disciplined with. Coach (Tyler) George has put together a good plan. We just have to execute.”
Jonesboro is playing Lake Hamilton, which competes in the 6A-West conference, for the fourth time in Coleman’s tenure as head coach. The Hurricane won each of the three previous meetings on its home field in the state playoffs, the most recent being a 47-44 victory in 2018.
Coleman said a game against Lake Hamilton will serve as good preparation for the Hurricane’s first season in the 7A-Central conference. “They’ve got really good size across the board,” he said.
Jonesboro is off next week before playing Center Hill, Miss., in its home opener Sept. 16. The Hurricane opens conference play Sept. 23 at Cabot.