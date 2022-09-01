JONESBORO — Coach Randy Coleman used several plays to illustrate the miscues that cost Jonesboro at West Memphis last Friday, including the Hurricane’s final two offensive snaps.

Trailing by a touchdown with just over three minutes to play, Jonesboro faced fourth down at the West Memphis 6-yard line. The play was blocked well, Coleman said, but the ballcarrier slipped to the turf.

