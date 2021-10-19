NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro entrants finished second in three brackets as the Overall high school tennis tournament concluded Tuesday at Burns Park.
Jonesboro’s Joe Patton was the runner-up in boys’ singles after losing 6-1, 6-2 to Pulaski Academy’s Noah Becker in the finals.
Patton defeated Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s Savan Cashman 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals Monday. He defeated Fayetteville’s Jacob Nordin 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals Tuesday.
Jonesboro’s Ethan Richardson and Carson Fowler placed second in boys’ doubles. Little Rock Central’s Stefan Tudoreanu and Alex Wells defeated Richarson and Fowler 6-4, 7-6 in the championship match.
Richardson and Fowler defeated Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s Michael Ofodile and Lucas Holloway 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals Monday. They defeated Bentonville’s Boyce Read and Santiago Aguirre 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Jonesboro’s Jenna Payne was the runner-up in girls’ singles. Bentonville West’s Cassie Cervantes defeated Payne 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match.
Payne defeated Pulaski Academy’s Bella Tan 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals Monday. She eliminated Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s Naya Kessman 7-6, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Jonesboro’s Lauren Guadamuz and Ella McPike lost 6-4, 6-1 to Rogers’ JK Bohnert and Grace Lueders in the girls’ doubles semifinals Tuesday. Guadamuz and McPike defeated Little Rock LISA West’s Briana and Barbara Phillips 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals Monday.
Valley View’s Ethan Bacsa also competed in boys’ singles, losing 7-5, 6-3 to Nordin in Monday’s quarterfinals.
Piggott’s Shawn-Hudson Seegraves and Brandon Palemr defeated Conway Christian’s Gavin Hensley and Elliott Gainey 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the boys’ doubles first round Monday. They lost 6-1, 6-4 to Tudoreanu and Wells in the quarterfinals.
Ridgefield Christian’s Jenna Berry lost 6-0, 6-1 to Little Rock Parkview’s Emmory Simmons in the first round of girls’ singles.