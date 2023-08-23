JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Nettleton have adjusted the starting times of their high school football games Friday because of excessive heat in the weather forecast.
Jonesboro’s home football game against West Memphis and Nettleton’s home football game against Mountain Home will now kick off at 7:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than originally scheduled, officials at both schools said Tuesday.
The Blytheville-Little Rock Mills, Walnut Ridge-Highland and Manila-Rivercrest games have also been pushed back to 8 p.m. on Friday. Rector coach Dave Hendrix said his team’s game against Corning has been rescheduled for Monday.
Other adjusted starting times for Friday's games, announced on Monday, include Valley View-Harding Academy, 8 p.m.; Brookland-Westside, 8 p.m.; Paragould-Greene County Tech, 8 p.m.; Wynne-Marion, 8 p.m.; Southside-Pocahontas, 8 p.m.; Hoxie-Trumann, 8 p.m.; Cross County-Harrisburg, 8 p.m.; Hector-Marked Tree, 8 p.m.; Osceola-Newport, 7:30 p.m.; and Gosnell-Piggott, 7:30 p.m.
Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding said the starting time for the district’s junior high games Thursday have been pushed back to 7 p.m.