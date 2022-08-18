JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Hurricane will tune up for the regular season this evening by visiting Mountain Home for a high school football benefit game.
Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said the first-team units will play the first half and the first possession of the second half before the Hurricane begins to substitute. The scrimmage starts at 7 p.m.
Coleman, whose team opens the regular season a week from tonight by visiting longtime rival West Memphis, has several objectives for his team.
“Offensively you’re looking for execution. How are we going to execute, especially against fronts and coverages we haven’t been seeing in practice?” Coleman said Thursday during his team’s picture day. “Defensively, are we going to race to the ball? Are we going to tackle well, are we going to play with energy?
“And with the offense, with the option, are we going to take care of the ball. It’s all those things and you’re going to get the first time when you get live special teams work, so that will be big too.”
Junior quarterback Terrance Brown will lead the Hurricane offense through the first possession of the second half, followed by John David Carter and Matt Bartels.
Coleman said senior center Kathon Green suffered a broken hand during practice Wednesday, forcing a change on the offensive line. Green will be out a couple of weeks and then probably play guard, Coleman said.
Jonesboro could insert junior Jacob Guajardo at center, Coleman said, or move senior Rashead Staton to center and play junior Daniel Cruz at guard.
Quarterback/safety Will Thyer (shoulder) will also be held out until the regular-season opener.
Mountain Home was 4-7 last season, but reached the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
“Mountain Home has been a team that’s steadily improving under Coach (Steve) Ary. It’s going to be a good look,” Coleman said. “We know they have a college quarterback, I think he’s committed to Harding. They’ve got a left tackle who’s 6-7 and a good player. You can just tell, based upon their growth the last two or three years, that they’re steadily improving.”
Valley View will also play its benefit game tonight, hosting Pocahontas at 7. The Blazers are pointing toward next Friday’s season opener at home against Harding Academy, which is moving to Class 4A after winning the last three Class 3A state championships.
Nettleton, Westside and Brookland all played their benefit games earlier in the week. Nettleton opens the season next Friday at Mountain Home, while Westside travels to Brookland.