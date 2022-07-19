JHS volleyball team wins academic award for 30th year
JONESBORO — The Jonesboro High School volleyball team was among 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams to earn the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this year.
The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced the honor Monday. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
The girls teams at Jonesboro High School and Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas, head the list of 2021–22 honorees in this anniversary year. They are the only two schools to earn the award in each of the 30 years of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award’s existence.
“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”
Area teams honored for academicsHard work and dedication is required to earn a championship on the field but the same is required to be successful in the classroom as well.
Each year, the Arkansas Activates Association recognizes teams in football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls track, softball, baseball, volleyball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls bowling, wrestling, competitive cheer, and competitive dance who have achieved academically.
The honor is based on each team member’s cumulative grade point average for the most recent official grading period.
Local teams honored include Valley View High School cheer, girls soccer and girls track, Jonesboro High School dance and Tuckerman High School girls basketball.