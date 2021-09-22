Johnson, Hewitt power Lady Hurricane

JONESBORO — Jonesboro celebrated senior night Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of Nettleton in 5A-East conference high school volleyball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Maddie Johnson finished with 11 kills and three blocks for the Lady Hurricane (13-2, 6-1 conference). Saraya Hewitt added eight kills, eight digs and four blocks.
Ella Tagupa and Peyton Church contributed five kills each, with Tagupa also adding three blocks and Church coming up with 11 digs. Jayden Hughes was 23-of-23 serving with 13 digs; Anna Parker added 18 digs; and Emmalee McLoy was 11-of-12 with 31 assists, seven digs and two aces for Jonesboro.
Berkeley Landrum led Nettleton with eight kills and two blocks. Eden White added four kills and 10 digs.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Chloe Reed finished with 14 assists, 15 digs and two aces; Carmen McShan came up with 20 digs; and Acelen Hart added eight digs.
The teams split two junior varsity games, Jonesboro winning the first 25-16 and Nettleton taking the second 25-21.
Valley View 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN — Morghan Weaver led Valley View with 11 kills and two blocks Tuesday as the Lady Blazers swept Trumann 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Tolly Fagan added seven kills and eight digs, while Alexandra Gibson finished with five kills for Valley View (15-1, 10-0 conference). Hadden Lieblong and Natalie Supine recorded four kills each, with Lieblong also adding 11 assists and five digs.
Alex Brown and Olivia Miles came up with 16 and 14 digs, respectively; Molly Findley served three aces and had 11 digs; and Allison Shinabery chipped in with seven assists and seven digs.
Trumann’s Jayda Halfacre finished with four kills and 11 digs, while Anna Lebo led the Lady Wildcats in digs with 18.
Valley View won the senior B game 26-24.
Riley Owens served nine aces and added nine assists as Valley View won the junior high match 25-1, 25-11. Annika Wilbanks added eight kills; Madilyn Kifer finished with seven digs; Brennan Holland served four aces; and Bonnie Fagan had four kills and two blocks for Valley View.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-11 and the seventh-grade match 25-6, 25-14.
Westside 3, Blytheville 0
JONESBORO — Westside eased past Blytheville 25-6, 25-3, 25-9 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Tuesday.
Lanie Welch led the Lady Warriors (9-4, 7-3 conference) with seven kills. Ashley Kercheval and Laynee Montgomery added five kills each, with Montgomery also producing nine assists and four aces.
Georgia Spinks served four aces to go with 10 assists; Baile Rogers served four aces and recorded six digs; and Cadence Burk contributed four kills for Westside.
Hoxie 3, Cave City 0
HOXIE — Hoxie swept Cave City 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 in 3A-Northeast volleyball Tuesday.
Ellery Gillham was 16-of-16 serving with six aces, eight kills and two blocks for the Lady Mustangs (11-0, 6-0 conference). Kailey Moody was 15-of-16 with three aces, nine kills, 17 assists and five digs.
Also for Hoxie, Chloe Prater added six kills and seven digs; Mykala Johnson finished with six kills and two blocks; Cara Forrester recorded 19 assists; and Bailey Prater produced five kills and seven digs.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-12, 25-9.
Brookland 3, Highland 0
HIGHLAND — Brookland earned a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 victory at Highland in 4A-Northeast volleyball Tuesday.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 11-4 overall and 9-1 in the conference. Keeley Beary led Brookland with six kills, followed by Savannah Pope and Talyn Hafter with five each.
Haley Hammett was 14-of-16 serving with 12 assists for Brookland. Hannah Bass served four aces in seven attempts, while Lyndsey McCall added 12 assists and two aces.
Brookland (10-2, 8-2 conference) won the junior high match 25-14, 25-15. Cassidy King led Brookland with eight kills; Macie Murray served six aces; Callie Curtis finished with four kills, five aces and three digs; Emery Booker served four aces; and Caroline Canada added nine assists.
Walnut Ridge 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0PALESTINE — Chloe Davis finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs Tuesday as Walnut Ridge swept Palestine-Wheatley 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Hannah Hatfield added six kills and three blocks for the Lady Bobcats, followed by Avery Anderson with five kills.
Maddie Burris recorded a team-high 15 assists along with nine digs; Kinley Davis added eight assists, eight digs and two aces; and Holly Berry came up with 15 digs and three aces.
Walnut Ridge won the senior B game 25-15.
Palestine-Wheatley prevailed 25-21, 25-22 in the junior high match. Walnut Ridge won the junior B game and the teams split two seventh-grade games.
Manila 3, Newport 0
MANILA — Emma Claire Jackson recorded 14 kills, 17 digs and five aces Tuesday to lead Manila to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 victory over Newport in high school volleyball.
Emily Towery added 11 kills and two aces for the Lady Lions. Kallie Costner finished with five kills, followed by Makayla Milligan with four kills and 11 digs.
Emily Pryor chipped in with 27 assists and 10 digs; Kaydence Parsons also had 10 digs; Mary Scott Deaton served three aces; and Ryleigh Smith and Haelyn Smith finished with seven and five digs, respectively.