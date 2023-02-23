Johnson leads Jonesboro to upset of Cabot

JONESBORO — Senior night was definitely a special occasion for the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane.
Senior guard Bramyia Johnson scored 32 points Tuesday night to lead Jonesboro to a 67-63 upset of sixth-ranked Cabot in 6A-Central senior girls’ basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Sophomore guard Allannah Orsby, who added 12 points, made two free throws in the final minute as the Lady Hurricane (10-16, 3-8 conference) took a 65-63 lead. Cabot (20-6, 6-5) missed a shot to tie and Jonesboro’s Jimaria Jackson made two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining to set the final score.
“When you’ve had limited success in the wins column, that’s a big deal, especially for the seniors to have a senior night where they have success from all the hard work they’ve put in throughout the years that they’ve had,” Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said. “It was a big deal to get the win.”
Cabot is ranked sixth overall and third in Class 6A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Hurricane 56-27 when the teams opened conference play Jan. 3.
Christenberry said there was a different sense about her team Tuesday night.
“They had an intensity and a focus that they really haven’t had in any games other maybe the Nettleton game. The Nettleton game, we were really focused, we were really intense and it felt that way (Tuesday night),” she added. “I don’t know if it was for the seniors or if it was just one of those things where it’s time to start putting this all together or else it’s all going to be gone, but we finally played four solid quarters of basketball and put them all together.”
Jonesboro closes the regular season at home Friday night against Little Rock Central. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the Lady Hurricane will be the No. 6 seed in next week’s state tournament at Rogers, drawing a game against the 6A-West’s No. 3 seed on Wednesday, March 1.
Johnson hit three of her six 3-pointers in Jonesboro’s game-opening 9-2 run. She made a 3 in every quarter and closed the game with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“She probably had one of the best decision-making games that she’s had,” Christenberry said. “When she had opportunities to take the 3 and she felt in rhythm, she took it. When they were guarding her, she drove around them.”
Cabot led 32-27 at halftime and 46-40 after the third quarter. The Lady Hurricane outscored the Lady Panthers 27-17 in the fourth quarter, making 11-of-13 free throws. Jonesboro was 20-of-24 at the line for the game.
Jenna Cook hit seven 3s in scoring 25 points for Cabot. Laylah Reese and Samantha Taylor added 17 points each.
Nettleton 49, Valley View 41
JONESBORO – Nettleton clinched a berth in the Class 5A state tournament with Tuesday’s 49-41 victory over Valley View in senior girls’ basketball.
McKenzie Williams scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Raiders (20-6, 8-5 5A-East). Akyria James and Ally Lenderman added 11 points each, with Lenderman’s totals including three 3-pointers.
Nettleton led 13-4 in the second quarter, but Valley View rallied to tie the game at 14 at halftime. The teams remained tied at 29 at the end of the third quarter.
James gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good with a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Nettleton led just 34-33 after Valley View’s Jaden Crews hit a 3 with 4:16 remaining in the game.
Nettleton scored the next six points, including four by Williams, and didn’t lead by less than five points the rest of the game. The Lady Raiders’ lead reached double digits with just over a minute to play.
Morghan Weaver scored a game-high 17 points for Valley View (8-16, 2-11 conference). Crews added 10 points for the Lady Blazers.
West Memphis 58, GCT 45
WEST MEMPHIS – Janiyah Tucker scored 19 points and Clemisha Prackett added 18 as 5A-East champion West Memphis defeated Greene County Tech 58-45 in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Devils (25-3, 13-0 conference) led 13-5 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime. West Memphis’ lead remained 10 points, 40-30, after the third quarter.
Jacey Edrington scored 10 points and produced four assists for GCT (19-11, 5-8 conference). Weslyn Burnside added nine points.
Marion 44, Paragould 39
MARION – Marion built a 12-point halftime lead Tuesday night and held off Paragould for a 44-39 victory in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
Kiera Neal scored 15 points and Alyse Holliman added 11 for the Lady Patriots (11-14, 8-5 conference). Marion led 13-10 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime.
Paragould (19-8, 9-4 conference) closed within 37-27 at the end of the third quarter. Dixie Williams scored 15 points and Shakira Brown added eight for the Lady Rams.