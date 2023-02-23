Johnson leads Jonesboro to upset of Cabot

Nettleton’s McKenzie Williams (33) and Valley View’s Jaden Crews battle for a rebound during Tuesday’s game at Raider Gym. Williams scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Nettleton to a 49-41 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Senior night was definitely a special occasion for the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane.

Senior guard Bramyia Johnson scored 32 points Tuesday night to lead Jonesboro to a 67-63 upset of sixth-ranked Cabot in 6A-Central senior girls’ basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.