Johnson leads rally in Sun Senior Classic

BROOKLAND — Bramyia Johnson helped the Blue team get back in the game and her teammates took over from there Sunday in the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic girls’ all-star basketball game at Bearcat Arena.
After trailing the White team by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, the Blue team chipped away the next two quarters and pulled within one at the end of the third when Johnson sank two late 3-pointers. The Blue team took its first lead early in the final period and went on to win 90-80.
Johnson, a Jonesboro standout who was named MVP with 19 points, produced 17 points in the first three quarters. She scored the game’s final basket to cap her team’s 26-point turnaround from late in the first quarter.
“I was a little sluggish, too, just like everybody, but it worked out in the end,” Johnson said. “It was fun experiencing a game with different players and getting a win to end the season on.”
Johnson drilled five of her team’s 11 3-pointers to help offset a strong perimeter performance by the White team, which sank half of its 10 3s in the first quarter to take an early lead.
The White team led 25-14 after the first quarter, 44-35 after two quarters and 63-62 at the end of the third period. Corning’s Whitley Bolen scored the first points of the fourth quarter to give the Blue team its first lead, 64-63.
“I think we might have been a little rusty in the first half,” said GCT’s Jason Smith, the Blue team coach. “We missed a bunch of shots and White was super hot. The kids kept playing.”
The lead changed hands three more times in the final quarter before GCT’s Acey Fahr hit two free throws to give the Blue team the lead for good, 69-68 with 7:06 to play. A 7-0 run that included a 3 by Rector’s Carly Rodden, two free throws by Valley View’s Morghan Weaver and a basket by Fahr gave Blue an 81-72 lead with two minutes to play.
Smith said the teams played the way he and White team coach Chad Soden of Tuckerman hoped they would in the Sun Senior Classic, which is sponsored by Central Dealerships.
“The only thing Chad and I wanted them to do was play the right way and I thought our kids guarded, had fun sharing the basketball,” Smith said. “I didn’t think anyone held it too long or anything like that. It made for a really fun afternoon.”
Soden enjoyed the day, too.
“That’s probably the best time I’ve had as a coach. Great kids to coach, a fun atmosphere, a fun time for the kids,” Soden said. “Obviously I think we got a little winded there in the second half, the shots weren’t falling quite like they were, but it was a fun bunch, a great group of kids.”
Johnson, a Three Rivers (Mo.) College signee, was one of four players in double figures for the Blue team.
Weaver’s versatility was on display as she finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.
“She’s like Kevin Durant out there. She can do literally everything on a basketball court as far as shoot it, dribble it, rebound it, defend it,” Smith said. “She’s just a phenomenal basketball player who is about to tear up the Ole Miss Panhellenic league.”
Osceola’s Kayla Newson added 11 points and six rebounds, while Rodden contributed 10 points for the Blue all-stars.
Tuckerman’s Kenzie Soden, playing one more basketball game for her dad’s team, hit five 3s to lead the White team. Brookland’s Stella Parker added 15 points, while Melbourne’s Kaylee Love and Nettleton’s Kyla Williams added 11 each. Love also had a team-high eight rebounds, while Tuckerman’s Ansley Dawson had nine points and a game-high four assists.
BLUE: Rodden 3 2-2 10; Hooten 1 0-0 2; Burns 0 0-0 0; Newson 4 2-4 11; Johnson 7 0-0 19; James 3 2-2 9; Hedger 2 1-1 5; Weaver 3 7-7 13; Fahr 2 3-4 8; Bolen 3 2-2 9; Crowe 2 0-2 4.
WHITE: Dawson 3 1-2 9; Soden 6 2-2 19; Reynolds 1 3-3 5; Wolfenbarger 0 0-0 0; Hitchcock 0 2-2 2; Hamilton 1 0-0 3; Love 5 1-1 11; Parker 7 1-3 15; Williams 5 0-1 11; Taylor 1 0-0 2; Thomas 1 0-0 3.
Halftime: White 44, Blue 35. 3-Point Goals: Blue 11 (Johnson 5, Rodden 2, Newson 1, James 1, Fahr 1, Bolen 1); White 10 (Soden 5, Dawson 2, Hamilton 1, Williams 1, Thomas 1). Rebounds: White 56 (Love 8), Blue 55 (Weaver 10). Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: None.