Johnson leads rally in Sun Senior Classic

Jonesboro’s Bramyia Johnson of the Blue team shoots a 3-point attempt over Riverside’s Mackenzie Thomas late in the third quarter of Sunday’s Sun Senior Classic girls’ all-star basketball game at Brookland. Johnson, the game MVP, scored 19 points in her team’s 90-80 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Bramyia Johnson helped the Blue team get back in the game and her teammates took over from there Sunday in the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic girls’ all-star basketball game at Bearcat Arena.

After trailing the White team by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, the Blue team chipped away the next two quarters and pulled within one at the end of the third when Johnson sank two late 3-pointers. The Blue team took its first lead early in the final period and went on to win 90-80.

