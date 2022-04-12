Jones describes O-line as 'work in progress'

JONESBORO — The line that took the field with the No. 1 offense in Arkansas State’s scrimmage Saturday looked considerably different from last year’s unit.
Center Ethan Miner, who started 11 games last fall, is the only full-time returning starter on the offensive line. Tackle Robert Holmes and guard Ernesto Ramirez started three games each. Tackle Makilan Thomas started the season finale, while guard Mekhi Butler did not see game action.
Head coach Butch Jones said he has seen daily development from the offensive line during spring practice.
“Work in progress,” Jones said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think the thing we have to eliminate is the catastrophic plays, the sacks and the negative-yardage plays. I think the big thing is just consistency, consistency play in and play out, and that’s not just the offensive line. I think that’s every position group in our football program.”
Ten different players drew starts last season on the offensive line, Thomas becoming the 10th as he finished a redshirt season with a start against Texas State. The Red Wolves allowed 48 sacks last fall, the most in the Sun Belt Conference, and averaged a league-low 81.8 rushing yards per game.
Holmes, ASU’s right tackle, said the group has made progress from last fall.
“I think our protections are pretty good right now,” Holmes said. “I think for the most part, the run blocking is what we need to work on the most, but I think we’re getting better. We just have to keep working.”
Holmes, who transferred to ASU last year, started last year’s first three games before a leg injury ended his season. He brings considerable experience to the position after playing over 24 games in two seasons at Connecticut and earning second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors at Austin Peay in the 2020-21 season.
“Robert is not quite 100 percent healthy right now, so we really appreciate his effort and everything that is going into getting him ready to practice every single day,” Jones said.
Miner has also drawn praise as one of the group’s leaders. After moving to guard for six starts last season, Miner has returned to center, where he started the first five games in 2021. Ramirez has 17 career starts with the Red Wolves, including 13 in the 2019 season.
Thomas, a former Little Rock Central standout, played in three games last fall as a true freshman as ASU preserved his redshirt status. He has moved around, lining up at center, guard and most recently left tackle.
“He’s never really played tackle before, and I think he’s growing into the position,” Jones said. “He’s another individual that if you really have a timeline and you watch the video from practice one to (Saturday’s) scrimmage, you see every single day he’s getting better and better. He’s another individual who has strong character, very intelligent, wants to do well, and you can see that happening. He’s going to be a good player for us.”
Thomas has impressed Holmes, too.
“He’s going to be really good. He’s really strong,” Holmes said. “He’s one of the guys that I think, down the road, can really take Arkansas State to the next level.”
Butler is a former NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western who did not see game action last fall. Guard Christian Hoz drew one start last season while playing in six games.
ASU signed five high school offensive linemen as part of the 2022 recruiting class – Saidou Ba of Memphis, Chase Jessup of Lake Hamilton, Melvin Priestly of East St. Louis, Ill., Aleric Watson of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Elijah Zollicoffer of Covington, Ga. – and may add other newcomers in the summer.
“As we know, the offensive line is a developmental position and it takes a lot to be able to play as a young player, but we’ll also look to add to that group if there is somebody who fits our profile,” Jones said. “When you ask about the growth and development of the offensive line, I see growth and development every single day. It’s been fun to watch. It starts with all five individuals playing together as one and the synergy.
“I see that in that room in terms of the pride, the excitement they have, the joy they have coming to practice and coming to meetings every single day. I do see a lot of progress there. We just have to continue to play football. They’re blocking a very talented defensive front right now, so I think you have to keep everything in perspective. It’s going to do nothing but make them better, but as we continue to move forward with this team and this football program, I think we all know we need more competitive depth there.”
Tuesday’s practice was ASU’s 10th of spring football. The Red Wolves are scheduled for another scrimmage Saturday and their spring game is set for April 23.