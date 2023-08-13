JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s first practice with officials also included a steady rain as the Red Wolves held their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Butch Jones said the Red Wolves should learn from the experience after spending about two hours on the field at Centennial Bank Stadium.
“When you have an opportunity to get in the stadium and scrimmage and have officials, all your bad habits that you develop because you don’t have officiating kind of materialize and you get exposed, and I saw that,” Jones said. “I thought overall we did not handle the elements very well. We had too many balls on the ground. We couldn’t handle snaps; we couldn’t snap the football.
“We had too many holding penalties, too many pass interference penalties down the field, and in catastrophic moments where it’s third and long and we have a defensive pass interference, or we have a big play on offense, and it’s nullified by a holding penalty. But also, that’s why you practice and those are great learning opportunities in moving forward.”
The defense held the upper hand much of the day, holding the offense without a first down on a number of possessions. The offense closed the day with a strong showing in a goal-line session.
Jones said the defense played well but did not handle sudden-change situations or the goal-line as effectively.
“We’ve not handled success well in terms of, ‘All right, we’re shutting out an opponent. We’re playing extremely well. How do we maintain that momentum?’ We’ve had way too many momentum swings offensively and defensively,” Jones said. “The really good teams, even when they don’t perform well, they’re able to maintain momentum in a game. Sometimes you’re going to have to grind your way through it, like we did today. Things aren’t going to go your way. How do you respond?
“Defensively we did a very good job on the three-and-outs, but then we didn’t handle sudden change very well and when we went to the goal line situations on the 3, the offense, on both units, scored every time they had the ball.”
Jones said sophomore defensive end Keyron Crawford has played well throughout fall camp.
Crawford made 14 tackles while appearing in 10 games last season as a true freshman. He had three tackles for loss against Grambling State.
“I’ve had to develop more as a person and to know the fundamentals, my alignment and my assignment, to just develop my game as a player,” said Crawford, who did not play high school football until his senior year at Memphis’ Briarcrest Christian. “It kind of started during the spring. I had a huge improvement. During the spring I worked my butt off, and I’ve been developing ever since.”
Quarterbacks J.T. Shrout, Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor all took snaps while playing behind the first-team offensive line Saturday.
Shrout is a senior transfer who previously played at Colorado and Tennessee, while Dailey is a redshirt freshman and Raynor a true freshman. Jones, whose team opens the season Sept. 2 at Oklahoma, said the Red Wolves are nowhere near deciding on a starting quarterback.
“Nobody has really taken reins of that and that’s kind of we thought,” Jones said. “That’s what we kind of anticipated, but I will tell you this, they’re battling every day, they’re competing every day. They want to do it.
“A lot of times the quarterback is a byproduct of the other 10 individuals around them, being able to protect them in the pocket, to be able to run precise routes and catch the football on the perimeter and to be able to establish the run. Too many times today we were one-dimensional. We were behind the chains. Those are all things that we’ll continue to get better and grow from.”
Junior tight end Emmanual Stevenson said the offense has to become more connected as a group.
“We’re still building it,” Stevenson said. “There are a lot of new players on our team, like our quarterback, J.T., and our O-line, most of our O-line is kind of new. We just have to build chemistry and build connectivity as a whole.”
ASU’s first-team offensive line includes three newcomers, including Lamar transfer Jacob Bayer at center, Ole Miss transfer Jalen Cunningham at guard and Ole Miss transfer Hamilton Hall at tackle.
Bayer said the offense “was kind of slow” on Saturday but tried to keep pushing and performed better late in practice.
“We kind of knew that we didn’t do the best early on, so we knew we wanted to change things and it’s goal line, it’s like bigs on bigs,” Bayer said. “It’s where your money is made. I feel like we tried to change it around, get momentum our way and go score.”
Saturday’s practice was ASU’s eighth of fall camp. The Red Wolves are scheduled to practice again Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before holding their second scrimmage next Saturday at 6 p.m.
ASU’s fall semester begins Aug. 21.
“Everyone has to have a tremendous sense of urgency in our organization,” Jones said. “We really only have five days of training camp left, so we have to make the most of every day to be the team we want to be. Right now, our execution is not there.”