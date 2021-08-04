JONESBORO — Butch Jones will be looking for toughness once Arkansas State’s football team opens fall camp.
“That’s going to be the constant theme throughout camp,” Jones, the Red Wolves’ first-year head coach, said Wednesday as he discussed preseason drills leading up to the start of classes at the university on Aug. 24.
Jones, whose previous head coaching experience includes stints at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee, began putting his stamp on the program over the winter and during spring practice. Fall camp is the next step and toughness in all aspects, Jones said, is going to be critical in the team’s evolution.
“Toughness is a broad term a lot of people don’t understand. It’s not the volume in your voice, it’s not talking to your teammate or your opponent and talking smack,” Jones said. “A lot of times it’s not from just a physicality standpoint. Toughness is all-encompassing. The consistency in performance each and every day, our body language, our mindset, the ability to focus and concentrate when we’re tired, our fundamentals, our details, those are all byproducts of toughness.”
The Red Wolves report today and practices will be held in the afternoon starting Friday, Jones selecting a warmer time of day because that’s when the Red Wolves will play. ASU will practice on the grass fields near the southwest corner of Centennial Bank Stadium. Media day is Aug. 19.
Jones spent the last three seasons at Alabama, two as an offensive analyst and last year as a special assistant to the head coach. He referenced his two-year study of winning the fourth quarter, which is associated with toughness, and used statistics comparing ASU and some of its Sun Belt rivals the last two seasons.
“App State was plus 110 (in the fourth quarter over two seasons), and they were 22-4. Coastal Carolina was plus 92, and they were 16-8. Louisiana was plus 73, and they were 21-4. We were minus 31 in point differential,” Jones said.
“You look at turnover margin. Coastal Carolina led the country last year with plus 13, and they were 11-1. Louisiana was seventh in the country at plus 10, and they were 10-1. Georgia Southern was ninth in the country at plus nine, and they were 8-5. We were minus three.
“From red zone efficiency to explosive plays, all those things of what it takes to play winning football, a lot of it is based on toughness, discipline, details, complementary football. These are all things that as much you’re preparing a team physically for training camp and building team chemistry and endurance and the ability to withstand adversity, fundamentals and details, there’s a mental conditioning aspect, the learning part that also goes into a full training camp.”
The Red Wolves were outscored by 34 points during the second quarter and by 23 during the fourth quarter last season as they finished 4-7 for their first losing season since 2010.
Jones said both of ASU’s fall camp scrimmages will be held at night since both of the first two games, home contests with Central Arkansas and Memphis, will kick off at 6 p.m. After every three or four days of practice, the Red Wolves will have a session where they lift, meet and go through a walk-through to help with recovery.
While he has been busy with off-field details this week, Jones said his excitement for the first day of practice is starting to build.
“The first year of going through this with a new staff and new support staff, it really doubles your workload (before practice) because there’s only a few people, the people who have been with me, who kind of understand the standard and expectations,” Jones said. “It’s making sure we’re getting our players to the field and then the field operation, even though we had spring, it’s a little bit different and we’re changing up our venue. We’re practicing on our grass fields, where half of our football team has never even been on them. We had to do a walk-through, mock practice (Tuesday) on where to go. It’s just the odds and ends of conducting a day to day training camp, but I’ve enjoyed it too.”