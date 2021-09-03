Jones era begins as A-State hosts UCA

JONESBORO — A new era of Arkansas State football kicks off this evening.
New head coach Butch Jones makes his debut as the Red Wolves open the season against Central Arkansas at Centennial Bank Stadium. ASU’s 107th football season also marks the 12th as an FBS head coach for Jones, who was 84-54 over 11 seasons at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee.
While saying he’s grateful and humble, Jones has consistently kept his focus on the team when asked about his return to the sideline as a head coach.
“It’s never about me. It’s never about what I feel,” Jones said. “It’s all about our players and how we can make them the best version of themselves. I’m more driven of wanting them to have success because they have worked so hard.”
Jones, who was on Alabama’s football staff the last three seasons, took over at ASU last December after former head coach Blake Anderson left for Utah State in the wake of a 4-7 season, the Red Wolves’ first losing season since 2010.
All but two of Jones’ assistant coaches are new to the program and the roster includes 50-plus newcomers, including 17 Division I transfers who joined the team last spring or in the summer.
“Everybody has a chip on their shoulder to want more for ourselves,” said defensive end Kivon Bennett, who is a junior transfer from Tennessee. “We’re not just trying to be good for Arkansas State’s level or good for the Sun Belt. We’re trying to be great across the board regardless of the division or the conference, whatever. We’re trying to be a top-tier program in general.”
Bennett describes tonight’s game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., as a coming-out party for a team with so many new pieces.
The Red Wolves’ personnel has changed considerably even since spring practice and UCA head coach Nathan Brown wonders how much different their offense will look, even with offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf remaining on staff from last year. The defense is coordinated by Rob Harley, who was Pittsburgh’s linebackers coach the last six seasons.
“Arkansas State had a pretty good offense before. Are they going to lean on the offensive coordinator? Are they going to lean on the head coach’s prior experience?” said Brown, whose team lost 50-27 at ASU last season.
“You know on defense they’re probably going to bring the Pittsburgh tendencies and what they did, just the (Pat) Narduzzi coaching tree tendencies, so we feel pretty confident in what we’re seeing on defense. But offense is really the wild card.”
Jones has declined to identify a starting quarterback. Sophomore Layne Hatcher, who split time at the position last season, and Florida State transfer James Blackman have battled for the position. Each has passed for more than 5,000 career yards at the FBS level.
ASU ranked second nationally in passing offense last season and has a deep receiving corps led by second-year freshman Corey Rucker, sophomore Jeff Foreman and TCU transfer Te’Vailance Hunt. Running back is also expected to be a strength with junior Marcel Murray and sophomore Lincoln Pare leading the depth chart.
Seven transfers are on ASU’s defensive two-deep. The Red Wolves struggled mightily on that side of the ball last fall, giving up 37.2 points and 470.1 yards per game.
UCA, which is ranked as high as 11th in preseason Football Championship Subdivision polls, presents an element of danger for Jones’ debut. The Bears’ 2016 victory in Jonesboro stands as ASU’s only loss to an FCS team since the start of the 2002 season.
Thirteen Bears were named to the preseason all-conference team in the Atlantic Sun, their new league. Those honorees include end Logan Jessup, a sophomore from Wynne who had 6.5 sacks last year.
“They have a veteran group,” Jones said of the Bears, who were 5-4 in 2020. “They have pretty much their entire football team back and when you add some transfers and really good high school players that they’ve added to their roster, it’s going to be a great challenge.”
Jones described UCA sophomore Tyler Hudson as “one of the better receivers that we’ll see all year.” Hudson, the ASUN preseason Offensive Player of the Year, already has 19 career touchdown catches. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards against ASU last year.
Junior Lujuan Winningham caught four passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns last year at ASU. Winningham has 21 career touchdown catches.
UCA quarterback Breylin Smith has 6,652 passing yards entering his junior season. Smith threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns last year at ASU, but was also sacked four times and threw two interceptions.
“Their quarterback has played a lot of ball for them. He’s a good player. From what I’ve seen on film, he is mobile, but he’s running with looking to still throw the ball,” Bennett said. “He’s not really just trying to run and create a lot of plays for himself on the ground. He’s still running and trying to let his receivers get open a little bit more.”
Bennett said he’s itching to rush the passer and get on the field in general. His teammates are eager to take the field, too.
“We’ve been working since the spring, the summer, fall camp. All of it’s a grind,” junior defensive tackle Vidal Scott said. “We’ve been putting all that hard work in. The first game of the season, you want to see all that work get put on the stage.”
ASU and UCA are meeting for the 27th time in a series that dates to 1916. The Red Wolves have won four of five meetings since the series was resumed in 1996 after a 49-year break.
Whatever the result, Jones said he’ll spend an hour or two reflecting, then focus on areas that need improvement and next weekend’s home game against Memphis.
“After Saturday night,” Jones said, “I’ll know a lot more of where we are and where we need to go.”