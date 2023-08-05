Jones expects A-State to overcome adversity

JONESBORO — Butch Jones believes Arkansas State is better equipped to keep a bad moment from turning into a bad day going into his third season as head football coach.
The Red Wolves struggled in that regard last season, especially during the fourth quarter. ASU finished with a 3-9 record, yet held the lead during the final period of five losses.
Three of the Red Wolves’ seven Sun Belt Conference losses in 2022 were decided by a combined total of seven points.
“You can have a bad moment. You can’t have a bad day. I think that’s where we have not handled adversity well in the past,” Jones said during his media day press conference Friday. “When something has not gone our way, we’ve not done a particularly good job of being able to handle that and really just have a bad moment from it, learn from it. I think when you have leadership, you’re able to overcome the adversity. I think we have that now.”
Most of the players on the roster have been recruited by Jones, who has assembled signing classes that were ranked among the Sun Belt’s best the last two years. ASU has a youthful roster with only 11 seniors and nine returning starters, including six on defense.
Senior receiver Jeff Foreman said the Red Wolves see themselves finishing close games this season.
“Now we’re learning that we can finish those games,” Foreman said. “Looking back on the season and the stats, the outcome of each game, we had the (fourth-quarter) lead in eight games. At the end of the day, I know for a fact that A-State football is different. We’re going to finish those games and put our foot on their throat so they won’t have the ability to come back.”
Jones said the Red Wolves studied last year’s fourth quarters, watching the final period of each game in its entirety instead of reviewing film cutups, and have implemented different drills in practice that are geared toward closing games. The key, he said, is possessing the ball on offense and getting off the field on defense.
And now, he said, ASU needs to move forward instead of dwelling on 2022.
“That was last year’s football team. Last year’s football team is gone,” Jones said. “That’s the unique thing, that’s the great thing. It’s a new season. We have 37 newcomers in our football program who have no idea what happened last year in the fourth quarter. The only way they have an idea is because they’ve seen it, but you also have to rely on your experienced players who could feel and sense it.
“How have we learned, how can we take some of our failures from last year? You never waste a failure. How can we learn from the things that occurred during the course of the season and how can we be better for going through those experiences? We talk about it, but now it’s more the confidence of going into the fourth quarter that we’ve practiced it, we have the conditioning, we have the depth. It’s the mindset of our program.”
Foreman, guard Mekhi Butler and tackle Makilan Thomas are ASU’s returning offensive starters. The Red Wolves have 13 more returning lettermen and key additions in several position groups.
Fall camp features a competition at quarterback with Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout, redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor.
“I’ve learned you never put a time frame on it. You kind of let it just happen. When it happens, it happens, when somebody takes it over,” Jones said of determining a starter at the position. “For us, it’s not just who’s our starting quarterback. It’s all three of the individuals, the entire quarterback room, getting better and better every single day.”
Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf can see carryover throughout the offensive unit.
“I think we lined up the first two days (of practice) and we only had two new faces in the first two groups who weren’t here in the spring,” Heckendorf said. “I think the reps you get through the course of the spring, through the offseason, through the meeting time, what those guys do through the summer in terms of their preparation from film study to going out and throwing and catching on their own, all that stuff adds up. We’re in a way different place in practice one and practice two in year three than we were in year one.”
Returning defensive starters include linebacker Jaden Harris, end Ethan Hassler, cornerback Samy Johnson, safety Eddie Smith, linebacker Melique Straker and safety Trevian Thomas.
After yielding more than 505 yards per game in 2021, the Red Wolves cut back to a yield of 405.1 yards per game last fall. Ball disruption is an emphasis after ASU forced just 12 turnovers in 2022.
“Especially now, as Coach talks to our team, everything is about big plays, explosive plays, and takeaways. That is the game of football,” defensive coordinator Rob Harley said. “I’m sure we don’t have that stat for the Super Bowl winner or the national championship winner every year, but that’s going to be something probably that they are close to leading the country in or up in the top 10 or 25 every year, both NFL and college football. That’s what it is.
“Coach is all over the defense about that and there’s no higher praise than to have the head coach involved on your side, stressing all those things. When that happens, it’s like our guys are frothing at the mouth every day when the head man gives you the green light to go hunt the ball.”
Coming off three consecutive losing seasons, ASU was picked sixth out of seven teams in the Sun Belt’s West Division by the league’s coaches. Placekicker Dominic Zvada was the lone Red Wolf named to the preseason all-conference team.
Dailey and Shrout said they don’t pay much attention to the predictions.
“I’m just worried about what’s going on between these walls and within our facility,” Dailey said. “The only opinions I care about are from the guys within this building. That’s what’s most important to me and hopefully for the rest of the guys on the team.”
Shrout said he tries to turn off social media once fall camp starts.
“I’m just locked into what people in this building are saying and what’s happening here. I’m not worried about anything in the outside world,” Shrout added. “Obviously it’s kind of ignorant to say you don’t hear things or see things on TV or stuff every once in a while about what’s being said, but at the end of the day, you have to worry about yourself, keep your feet underneath you, put your head down and go to work.”
The Red Wolves will hold their third practice of fall camp today. Their season opener is Sept. 2 at Oklahoma.