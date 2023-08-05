Jones expects A-State to overcome adversity

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones speaks during the Red Wolves’ media day Friday afternoon.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones believes Arkansas State is better equipped to keep a bad moment from turning into a bad day going into his third season as head football coach.

The Red Wolves struggled in that regard last season, especially during the fourth quarter. ASU finished with a 3-9 record, yet held the lead during the final period of five losses.

