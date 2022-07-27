Jones expects 'marked improvements' at A-State

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones speaks Wednesday during Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days.

 AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Butch Jones anticipates improvement across the board in his second season as Arkansas State’s head football coach.

The Red Wolves finished 2-10 last fall in their first season under Jones, whose teams won 84 games over 11 previous seasons at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. ASU has since added the Sun Belt Conference’s highest-rated recruiting class as part of a roster rebuild that has continued through the summer.