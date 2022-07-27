Jones expects 'marked improvements' at A-State

Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the morning. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.