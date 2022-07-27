Jones expects 'marked improvements' at A-State

NEW ORLEANS — Butch Jones anticipates improvement across the board in his second season as Arkansas State’s head football coach.
The Red Wolves finished 2-10 last fall in their first season under Jones, whose teams won 84 games over 11 previous seasons at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. ASU has since added the Sun Belt Conference’s highest-rated recruiting class as part of a roster rebuild that has continued through the summer.
Speaking Wednesday at Sun Belt Media Days, Jones said ASU’s offseason goals included intangible as well as physical development.
“In terms of our team, we’re looking forward to year two and making marked improvements in all areas of our program,” Jones said. “When I talk about all areas of our program, I’m talking about the physical development, the speed development, the attitude development, the team chemistry, the work ethic and preparation and just an overall mindset in our football program. I think to date we’ve had a very good offseason and a very productive summer with our players.
“It still goes back to learning how to win and not just wanting to win, but deserving to win each and every day, the mindset it involves and really understanding what winning football looks like, not only on days of competition but on days throughout the week and the overall discipline that it also takes to play winning football. We’ve taken tremendous strides in these areas and we have to continue to grow and develop over a long football season.”
Senior quarterback James Blackman and senior linebacker Kivon Bennett accompanied Jones to New Orleans for the Sun Belt’s yearly kickoff event.
Jones said leadership from older players such as Blackman and Bennett, who began their careers at Florida State and Tennessee, respectively, will be vital for the 2022 Red Wolves.
“Leadership is going to be paramount in our program,” Jones said. “If you had an opportunity to look at our roster, 70 percent of our scholarship players are either entering their first or second year of college football, so the locker room is going to be a big part of that.”
Blackman played in ASU’s first six games last fall, starting five, before an injury ended his season. He passed for 1,344 yards and eight touchdowns, with four interceptions.
With Layne Hatcher having transferred to Sun Belt rival Texas State, Blackman closed the spring as the clear leader in ASU’s quarterback room. Jones said Blackman has added 12 pounds of muscle mass to his 6-foot-5 frame.
“Honestly, missing a portion of last season, it helped me a lot,” Blackman said. “I became more obsessed with the game of football, more obsessed with being around the game of football, being around my teammates, and understanding that when you’re hurt, you still mean a lot to the team, bring value to the team, just encouraging guys, getting them in great spirits and having them ready to play.”
Bennett is a first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selection at linebacker, a position he learned in the spring after spending the 2021 season at defensive end. He led the Red Wolves and finished sixth in the Sun Belt with eight sacks for 42 yards.
A better mindset will help the Red Wolves play more physical defensively, Bennett said. ASU finished last among Sun Belt teams in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense last season.
“Sometimes we’d go out there and Coach (Jones) will tell you, it felt like we weren’t mentally prepared,” Bennett said. “We were starting off super sluggish and we felt like we just weren’t ready to play out there. It’s not that we couldn’t play with people, it’s just that we weren’t ready to play with them. We’d start off and they’d start beating us 7-0, 14-0, 21-0, and then the switch flipped in our heads that it’s time to play football.
“I think a difference this year will be as long as we come out and we know that we don’t have to flip a switch, if we’re all of the same accord, I think that will help the overall physicality and strength of the defense.”
ASU’s transfer portal losses included eight starters, four on each side of the ball.
The Red Wolves’ updated roster includes 24 transfers into the program, including 18 who spent last season at Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision programs. Defensive end King Mwikuta, an Alabama transfer who went through spring drills with the Red Wolves, is no longer on the roster.
Jones said safety Eddie Smith, linebacker Jordan Carmouche and wide receiver Champ Flemings have made an impact as leaders since transferring to ASU. Smith, who previously played at Alabama and Illinois, and Carmouche, who played at Houston, were with the Red Wolves during spring practice.
Flemings, a senior who joined the team after spring drills, caught 61 passes over four seasons at Oregon State. He is also expected to contribute on special teams after averaging 22.2 yards on kickoff returns during his seasons with the Beavers.
“In terms of our overall talent level, we feel we’ve been able to improve our talent level through our recruiting class of incoming freshmen, but also the transfer portal as well,” Jones said. “We’ve been able to add 14 individuals from the transfer portal into our program, not only bringing a level of competition and depth in our program, but we also needed leadership.
“One of the big criteria in the transfer portal is what could they bring to the table in terms of leadership and overall locker room growth and development. We’ve added some powerful individuals who have helped change the culture and develop the mindset with our principles and our values.”
Former Ole Miss and South Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, who played in 32 games over four seasons in the SEC, has joined the Red Wolves as a transfer this summer. Running back Brian Snead, who spent two seasons at Austin Peay after beginning his career at Ohio State, is also new to the roster.
Other recent additions include defensive lineman VJ Bronson, who started four games and played in 10 last year as a freshman at Lamar; quarterback AJ Mayer, who started four games and played in seven last year at Miami (Ohio); defensive end Robert McWilliams, who spent four seasons at Purdue; punter William Przystup, who averaged 43.4 yards last year at Nebraska; cornerback Drew Rawls, who played in six games at Utah; and linebacker Cruz Temple, a transfer from East Carolina.
The Red Wolves report for preseason camp Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday, Aug. 3. ASU opens the season Sept. 3 at home against Grambling State.