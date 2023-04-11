JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones saw more explosive offensive plays Saturday during Arkansas State’s second scrimmage of spring football, yet also noted a number of dropped passes.
Jones was encouraged to see the defense perform well in short-yardage situations, but felt the Red Wolves weren’t in good body position to tackle at times.
“I’m excited to see the tape because I think there are some good things, some good takeaways,” Jones said, “but also some things we need to drastically improve upon in moving forward in this last week.”
Spring drills are winding down this week for the Red Wolves. ASU has practices set for today, Wednesday and Friday in advance of Saturday afternoon’s spring game, which is scheduled for 2:15 at Centennial Bank Stadium as part of “Pack Day.”
Jones said the Red Wolves had plenty of teaching points from last weekend’s scrimmage, especially from clock management situations at the end of practice. ASU has worked on those situations this spring after facing several last fall, when the Red Wolves held the lead in the fourth quarter of eight games during a 3-9 season.
Linebacker Charles Willekes thought the Red Wolves had good moments on each side of the football.
“I feel like it was a very 50-50 battle. The defense had their ups, the offense had their ups. It went back and forth, and that’s what you want,” Willekes said. “At the end of the day, obviously you want the defense to do well as a defensive player, but we are one team, so you want the whole team to do well.”
Jones said the Red Wolves were “kind of methodical” starting the scrimmage before their energy picked up.
Saturday’s explosive plays included a run of 90-plus yards by sophomore running back Mike Sharpe. Quarterbacks Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor both threw touchdown passes.
“Offensively we had some explosive plays, but also we had too many dropped passes on the perimeter. We had two dropped passes that should have been touchdowns,” Jones said. “The defense has to treat that as though they were completed passes. A lot of times you forget about that. … When you have a dropped pass in our offense, equivalent to a turnover. Too many times we were in third-and-long situations and we’re not running the ball consistently.
“We were stopped too many times on third-and-1, fourth-and-1. The flip side is you’re very encouraged by that with the defense. I do think we’re a much more physical football team on defense this year. I don’t think it’s even close from where we’ve been, so that’s been great to see, but from an offensive standpoint, we’re still lacking in the biggest thing and that’s consistency in performance by all 11 individuals working as one.”
Jones said Lamar transfer Jacob Bayer, the first-team center, has been very consistent while establishing himself as the leader of the offensive line.
Ole Miss transfers Hamilton Hall, Tobias Braun and Jalen Cunningham also played snaps with the first offensive line Saturday.
“I think they continue to be a work in progress. They want to do it, it’s important to them, and we see flashes,” Jones said of Hall, Braun and Cunningham. “The other thing is the continuity it takes for those five individuals up front. It takes a lot of reps, it takes the connection, the connectivity, understanding line calls, how they work together. I see flashes, but you just can’t grade the flashes. You have to grade the overall execution.”
Tight end Emmanual Stevenson drew praise from Jones for his performance this spring.
Stevenson was honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference as a freshman in 2021, but suffered a knee injury late in the season.
“I think Manny has had one of the best spring camps of anyone. He’s kind of regained his old form and even improved off of that,” Jones said. “We challenged him in his blocking and he’s getting better and better. He’s been disciplined with his eye control on how he catches the ball, advancing the ball. He’s another individual who has been very consistent for us.”
Stevenson, who suffered two torn knee ligaments as well as a torn meniscus in 2021, said he needed to build confidence as well as strength in his knee.
“My knee was already fixed,” he said. “It was just building the strength back over the spring and winter, too, just building that up and my confidence to be able to do what I do and have confidence in my knee and my body.”
Sophomore defensive lineman Terion Sugick, who returned from an injury last week, went through the scrimmage.
Jones said ASU’s defensive line remains “a work in progress,” but praised sophomore returnee Tim Hardiman and North Alabama transfer Micah Bland for their performances.
“I think Tim Hardiman has really stepped up and shown some consistency for us. Micah Bland, the grad transfer, provides a different element that we haven’t had here in terms of size and stature,” Jones said. “Now it’s just getting him football shape all the time, but I see some good things from him too. We need more depth there. As we look at evaluating our roster, that’s one of our points of emphasis. You can never have enough depth in any front, but particularly in the defensive front.”