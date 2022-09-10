Jones hoping Red Wolves can block out 'clutter'

Arkansas State defensive lineman TW Ayers reaches for Grambling State quarterback Quaterius Hawkins during last Saturday’s game in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves visit third-ranked Ohio State today.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones hopes his youthful football team can block out what he described as "clutter and distractions" this afternoon in Columbus, Ohio.

Arkansas State has never played in a larger venue than 102,780-seat Ohio Stadium. The Red Wolves have rarely faced an opponent as highly ranked as No. 3 Ohio State, which is aiming for its third College Football Playoff appearance under fourth-year head coach Ryan Day.

A-State Football

Opponent: Ohio State

Site: Ohio Stadium (102,780), Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Records: ASU 1-0, OSU 1-0

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com