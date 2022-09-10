Jones hoping Red Wolves can block out 'clutter'

JONESBORO — Butch Jones hopes his youthful football team can block out what he described as "clutter and distractions" this afternoon in Columbus, Ohio.
Arkansas State has never played in a larger venue than 102,780-seat Ohio Stadium. The Red Wolves have rarely faced an opponent as highly ranked as No. 3 Ohio State, which is aiming for its third College Football Playoff appearance under fourth-year head coach Ryan Day.
"It's going to be a great challenge in moving forward, but also a great opportunity to play on national television. You can't really worry about all that stuff," said Jones, ASU's second-year head coach. "You can't worry about going into the Horseshoe, you can't worry about the fans.
"You can't be mesmerized by anything — the uniforms, the stadium, the crowd noise, all that. You have to be able to have a mindset to manage your business and take care of the things you can control."
Kickoff for the Red Wolves and Buckeyes is scheduled for 11 a.m. (Central). The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network (cable channel 414 in Jonesboro).
While ASU has an inexperienced roster — 43 of the 67 players who saw action in last week's 58-3 rout of Grambling State were either freshmen or sophomores — some of the Red Wolves have played similar opponents in comparable stadiums.
A few, including junior defensive tackle TW Ayers, saw action in 2019 when ASU lost 55-0 at No. 3 Georgia. Ayers said the Red Wolves enjoy the chance to play college football's elite.
"I think there's a lot of us guys who look forward to it because it's one of the few times every year you get a chance to kind of compare yourself and see where you are just compared to all these guys that you see and you hear always talked about, all these big-name guys who get all the media attention," Ayers said. "I think a lot of guys really look forward to it every year, getting a chance to stack themselves up against them and see what they can do, have that opportunity to kind of put their name on the map."
Senior wide receiver Champ Flemings was introduced to college football with a game at Ohio State.
Flemings returned three kickoffs for 49 yards as a redshirt freshman for Oregon State, which opened the 2018 season with a 77-31 loss at Ohio State. Having played four years in the Pac-12 before transferring to ASU, he said he isn't too worried crowd noise or other factors.
"I've never been someone who gets nervous for games. I don't get the butterflies and all that type of stuff. To me, the football field is 120 yards wherever you want to put it," Flemings said. "The amount of people in the stands doesn't matter to me. I think the crowd noise, all of that stuff is just extra. ... Obviously it's a big stadium, there will be a lot of people there. There will be a lot of pageantry and all that extra stuff, but once the whistle blows and you get between the white lines, it's just football."
ASU junior running back Brian Snead began his college career at Ohio State in 2018, but was dismissed from the university that year after being found in violation of two student code of conduct charges of sexual misconduct, according to the Columbus Dispatch in 2019. Snead then played at Iowa Western Community College and Austin Peay before transferring to ASU.
Ohio State opened the season last Saturday with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame in a battle of top-five teams at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes shut out the Fighting Irish 14-0 in the second half.
Day, whose teams are a combined 35-4 in three-plus seasons, praised Ohio State's "competitive stamina" in the season opener, but added during his weekly press conference that the Buckeyes have to move on to the next game.
"We say it all the time after a Sunday practice once we walk through those doors and practice is over ... the game is done from the week before, no matter what happens, good, bad, or indifferent," Day said. "We have to move on, because nothing we did last week matters. It goes back to that term competitive stamina. Can we bring it every single week?"
Ohio State boasts an array of stars, five of whom were on the Associated Press preseason All-America team. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. were on the first team, while quarterback C.J. Stroud and tackle Dawand Jones made the second team.
Stroud finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting last season, when he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was 24-of-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame.
Ohio State finished 11-2 last season with a 48-45 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Two years ago, when Jones was on Alabama's staff as a special assistant to the head coach, the Buckeyes fell 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in the national championship game.
"You're going in and you're playing one of the elite programs, one of the top two or three programs in the country each and every year," Jones said. "I know a lot about the program, I know a lot about their coaches. I have a lot of respect for what they've done there. They recruit at a different level. Their quality of player across the board from top to bottom on their roster, the depth, it shows."
Day said ASU has a good coaching staff and good players, noting the roster additions the Red Wolves have made since finishing 2-10 last fall.
"When you look some of the guys who have joined their team, they come from very good programs, so they have talent," Day said. "They got off to a good start last week and they played some teams really tough last year, when you look at some of the teams they played. They were in those games, even though maybe their record wasn't as good as they wanted. I know with that coaching staff they're much improved this year."
ASU is a more than six-touchdown underdog, with the line ranging as high as 45 points Friday.
Ayers said the Red Wolves had no pressure on them as they prepared for the Buckeyes.
"It’s kind of a relief when everybody’s counted you out, because then you aren’t playing for any pressure," Ayers said. "You get to go out there and you’re just, like you were playing ball when you were a kid, out there having fun, knowing your responsibility, focusing on exactly what your job is and not having all the pressure because nobody thinks you can.
"So you might as well go out there and put on the best performance you can, just everybody play to 100 percent of your ability and treat it just like you would anybody else."