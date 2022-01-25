TRUMANN — Kaydence Jones scored 20 points Monday night as Trumann defeated Valley View 44-37 for its fifth consecutive victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Wildcats (8-10, 6-4 conference) outscored the Lady Blazers 17-4 in the second quarter for a 22-14 advantage at halftime. Trumann carried a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Gibson scored 11 points to lead Valley View (16-5, 7-3 conference).
Valley View (14-2, 8-1 conference) won the junior high game 45-9 as 11 different players scored. Bonnie Fagan finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals, while Jaden Crews had seven steals for Valley View, which led 23-2 at halftime.
Westside 53, Blytheville 24
BLYTHEVILLE – Westside outscored Blytheville 21-0 in the first quarter of Monday’s 53-24 victory in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Warriors (10-8, 5-3 conference) led 34-13 at halftime and 50-20 to end the third quarter. Laynee Montgomery hit four 3-pointers in leading Westside with 19 points.
Nevaeh Johnson scored 10 points to lead Blytheville.
Blytheville won the junior high game 35-32 behind Mackenzie Thomas’ 16 points. Mattyx Cureton scored 12 points, and Izzy Wolf added 10 for Westside.
Brookland 48, Pocahontas 31
BROOKLAND – Stella Parker scored 18 points Monday to lead Brookland to a 48-31 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bearcats (6-11, 3-7 conference) led 15-7 after the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 33-16 at the end of the third quarter. Jordyn Priest scored 29 points to lead Pocahontas.
Brookland won the seventh-grade game 19-10.
Rector 41, Riverside 32
LAKE CITY – Rector earned its 10th consecutive victory Monday night by defeating Riverside 41-32 in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Cougars (17-5, 9-1 conference) have won 16 of their last 17 games.
Carly Rodden scored 24 points to lead Rector, which was ahead 10-2 after the first quarter, 14-13 at halftime and 27-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Gracie Washington scored 13 points for Riverside.
Manila 47, Walnut Ridge 34
WALNUT RIDGE – Manila earned its 20th victory of the season Monday by defeating Walnut Ridge 47-35 in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Hitchcock scored 14 points and Sadie McDonald added 13 for the Lady Lions (20-2, 9-1 conference).
Taylor Forrester scored 14 points for Walnut Ridge.
Manila (18-2, 12-0 conference) won the junior high game 41-12, led by Chloe Helms with nine points and Madysen Deeds with eight.
MacArthur 43, Paragould 29
PARAGOULD – Four MacArthur players scored in double figures Monday as the Cyclones defeated Paragould 43-29 in junior boys’ basketball.
Kelen Smith scored 11 points to lead MacArthur (21-0, 11-0 conference). C.J. Larry, Landon Lewis and Josh Burnett scored 10 points each.
Annie Camp 45, Batesville 39
BATESVILLE – Annie Camp defeated Batesville 45-39 Monday in junior boys’ basketball.
Myreion Taylor scored 12 points to lead the Whirlwinds (15-5, 10-2 conference). Jamarion Nelson added eight points for Annie Camp, followed by Markeice Stafford and B.J. Johnson with seven each.
MacArthur 37, Paragould 32
PARAGOULD – MacArthur defeated Paragould 37-32 Monday in junior girls’ basketball.
Nae Nae Daniels scored 14 points and Alexia Gomez added 13 for the Lady Cyclones.
GCT 42, Mtn. Home 36
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech edged Mountain Home 42-36 in junior boys’ basketball Monday.
Jack Williams scored 15 points to lead the junior Eagles. Parker Harris and Cannon Driskill added seven points each.