Jones part of elite field for Jonesboro Open

JONESBORO — Kevin Jones always enjoys the opportunity to compete in his home state.
Jones, a Greenwood native who is 18th in the world disc golf rankings, is making his sixth appearance in the Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open this weekend. The tournament begins today and continues through Sunday afternoon at Disc Side of Heaven.
“Although I’m from Fort Smith, which is four hours away, coming back to Arkansas is absolutely a great thing for me,” Jones said Thursday as he started a practice round. “I really enjoy that this event is a part of the tour here. It’s a really nice property and the holes are longer and really challenging. It’s a very unique course, but I think it’s a really good fit for the tour.”
Jones is part of another talented field for the annual Jonesboro stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.
The event features 119 players who compete as Mixed Pro Open players in the Professional Disc Golf Association and 44 Female Pro Open players. Defending Jonesboro FPO champion Kristin Tattar of Estonia, the No. 1 women’s player in the world, is competing this weekend.
Defending Jonesboro MPO champion Calvin Heimburg of Safety Harbor, Fla., who shot 26 under par in last year’s tournament and won in a playoff, is also part of the field along with 2022 runner-up Paul McBeth of Huntington Beach, Calif.
“It draws the best field,” Jones said. “This is an Elite Series event, so everybody who’s trying to do the Disc Golf Pro Tour is going to be here.”
Jones finished third in last year’s Jonesboro Open, one stroke behind Heimburg and McBeth, a six-time world champion. He said that is the best finish he’s had at Disc Side of Heaven, a par-64 course for MPO players that covers more than 9,900 feet.
“It’s longer, but it also has trees creating our fairways throughout the entire hole, too, which is kind of rare,” Jones said. “It’s a really awesome piece of land. It’s got a lot of elevation as well, which we like to see in disc golf.
“That’s the special characteristic of this course, the fact that it’s long and challenging, but it also requires a bunch of accuracy and control. Some courses are just long, while other courses are short with a lot of trees and really tight fairways.”
This year Jones has had four top-20 finishes in six tournaments, including a second-place tie in Henderson, Nev., and a fifth-place finish in Waco, Texas. His next stop, after playing this weekend in Jonesboro, is the OTB Open in Stockton, Calif., from May 12-14.
Jones played football at Greenwood High School for his father Rick, now special assistant to the head coach at the University of Missouri. He started playing disc golf at a church camp in Siloam Springs in 2008 and got involved with a weekly league in Greenwood.
“At the beginning, when I was 12 years old and playing this game, what drew me to it is the fact that I could compete with anybody in any size. It didn’t matter,” Jones said. “You could be a small kid and you can figure how to launch these frisbees and compete with somebody who’s twice your age and twice your size. That’s what I loved about it.”