Jones part of elite field for Jonesboro Open

Kevin Jones of Greenwood fires a shot during practice Thursday for the Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open at Disc Side of Heaven.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Kevin Jones always enjoys the opportunity to compete in his home state.

Jones, a Greenwood native who is 18th in the world disc golf rankings, is making his sixth appearance in the Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open this weekend. The tournament begins today and continues through Sunday afternoon at Disc Side of Heaven.

