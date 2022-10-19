Jones points to cumulative effect in close losses

JONESBORO — The fourth quarter isn’t the only period when Arkansas State is missing opportunities to win, head football coach Butch Jones indicated Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
Jones said the Red Wolves, who have lost three games that they led in the fourth quarter, aren’t cashing in when they have chances to score in the first three quarters and the result is a cumulative effect. He pointed to the third quarter of Saturday’s 20-19 loss at Southern Mississippi.
“I thought the outcome of the game was really decided in the third quarter. When you look at the third quarter, we outgained them 122 yards to their 19 yards,” Jones said. “Our defense was on the field three times and forced three three-and-outs. In that quarter we were able to effectively run the ball, we had 60 yards rushing in that quarter, but we only had seven points and then two points on the safety. Offensively, we were only able to generate seven points.”
ASU (2-5, 1-3 Sun Belt) led USM 19-7 entering the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles rallied with two touchdown drives in the final period and stopped the Red Wolves’ final drive to escape with a victory.
The Red Wolves also led in the fourth quarter of road losses at Memphis and Old Dominion. They were down by eight points in the final period against James Madison before watching the Dukes pull away to win by 22.
“Quite simply, winning the fourth quarter is a byproduct of the number of plays that you play. That’s how you win the fourth quarter,” Jones said. “You possess the ball on offense, you have very minimal plays on defense. When you look at the storyline of the fourth quarter (at USM), we had 17 plays, they had 26 plays. We had five minutes of possession, they had 10 minutes of possession.”
USM outgained ASU 123-27 in the final period to keep the football for 10 minutes. The previous week, James Madison outgained ASU 194-71 in the fourth quarter and kept the football for 9:48.
ASU had statistical advantages in the fourth quarter at ODU, outgaining the Monarchs 111-33 and keeping the football for 10:54, but the Red Wolves coughed up a turnover that led to a short drive for the go-ahead touchdown. Time of possession was nearly equal in the fourth quarter at Memphis, but the Tigers gained 176 total yards to the Red Wolves’ 103.
Opponents have outscored the Red Wolves 72-36 during the fourth quarter over the last five games.
“I believe the common theme right now is that we’re not executing at a high level in the fourth quarter,” senior quarterback James Blackman said. “In the critical situations, we have multiple times where we’ve got the ball with at least two minutes, or more than a minute and 30 seconds left in the game, and we have to be able to execute as an offense.
“We run a hurry-up offense, so the time should not be a problem for us, but we have to execute in those critical moments. That’s been the theme. We’ve been having the ball, we’ve been having the opportunity. We’re just not coming out on top when it comes down to that situation.”
Jones said the Red Wolves had nine missed tackles during the fourth quarter at USM, missing the same tackles they made in the first three quarters.
With depth an issue at some positions, fatigue could be a factor, Jones acknowledged. ASU finished the USM game without both starting cornerbacks, a couple of wide receivers and a running back.
“Particularly the guys on defense in our starting secondary, they’re playing a lot on special teams and I think it’s a cumulative effect,” Jones said. “Also I think some of the missed tackles were just lack of details, dropping our head, not running our feet on contact. We were more lunging than running our feet.”
The Red Wolves will have tackling periods at the end of practice, Jones said, where defenders have to fight through fatigue and follow their fundamentals to make plays.
Jones said he could sense his players wanting to win Saturday’s game so badly that they started playing not to lose.
“All of a sudden you get tensed up, and we talk about not looking at the scoreboard, not worrying about results. You play your best, play in and play out, and when the game is over with, that’s when you look at the scoreboard. You can’t be result-oriented,” Jones said. “I think our players wanted to win so bad at times that we weren’t loose. We didn’t play freely, we were playing not to make a mistake, and when you do that, you’re going to make mistakes instead of just trusting your training, letting it go, trusting your eyes and playing fast. That’s a process of learning how to win, being in those situations and just go play the game.”
The Red Wolves are preparing for their fifth road game of the season, Saturday’s trip to Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3, 1-2 Sun Belt). Kickoff in Lafayette, La., is set for 4 p.m.
Junior nose tackle TW Ayers said once ASU wins a game decided by one score, the Red Wolves will learn they have what it takes to win close games.
“Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to be coming out on the other side?” Ayers said. “I mean, these other teams are doing it to us, obviously. It’s about time that we figure out how we can be that team that’s on the other side.
“I think building that confidence and finding out what exactly it takes to win those close games, I think that will do tremendous things for this program going into the rest of this stretch and the years to come, just seeing the growth from not being competitive, to losing these games by one possession, and then getting over the hump to where we’re just right on top of it.”