Jones points to cumulative effect in close losses

Arkansas State’s Johnnie Lang stretches for yardage during the Red Wolves’ 20-19 loss last Saturday at Southern Mississippi. ASU visits Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

 Justin Manning / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — The fourth quarter isn’t the only period when Arkansas State is missing opportunities to win, head football coach Butch Jones indicated Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Jones said the Red Wolves, who have lost three games that they led in the fourth quarter, aren’t cashing in when they have chances to score in the first three quarters and the result is a cumulative effect. He pointed to the third quarter of Saturday’s 20-19 loss at Southern Mississippi.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com