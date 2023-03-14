Jones praises Red Wolves' mindset in spring practice

Quarterback Jaxon Dailey (15) scrambles away from defensive lineman Tim Hardiman during ASU practice Sunday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Spring football is off to a productive start at Arkansas State in head coach Butch Jones’ estimation.

The Red Wolves have held three of their 15 allotted practices. They worked in full pads for the first time Sunday.

