Jones praises Red Wolves' mindset in spring practice

JONESBORO — Spring football is off to a productive start at Arkansas State in head coach Butch Jones’ estimation.
The Red Wolves have held three of their 15 allotted practices. They worked in full pads for the first time Sunday.
“I think it’s been a very productive three days of practice,” Jones said after Sunday’s session at Centennial Bank Stadium. “First day of pads, it was a little bit sloppy at times. Individuals who have put a lot of weight on over the course of the offseason, now they have to learn how to handle their pads and the conditioning factor becomes an element of the game as well.
“I’ve liked this football team, their mindset – they’re eager, they want to do it – and our connectivity as a football team. It’s the details of winning football which we continue to preach. It’s having a pre-snap checklist on everything that you do on each play and we have to be a much more physical football team.”
The Red Wolves held some full-contact periods during Sunday’s practice, which lasted more than two hours.
The defense had several highlights during a team period near the end of practice. Junior safety Justin Parks made a tackle for loss on fourth-and-3; junior cornerback Manny Stokes, a Coastal Carolina transfer, came up with an interception; and sophomore Keyron Crawford and senior Thurman Geathers had sacks.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey moved the offense inside the 10-yard line and senior running back Brian Snead scored on a 9-yard run on fourth-and-2.
Senior linebacker Melique Straker said the Red Wolves were eager to practice in pads Sunday.
“I think we all had a hunger for it the past couple of days of practice,” Straker said. “We had the shells on and we were just trying to thud each other up and stuff like that. It was really, really good to get out here and get the pads on and start hitting.”
ASU’s quarterback competition is underway with Dailey and freshman early enrollee Jaylen Raynor taking snaps. Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout will join the group in June.
Jones praised Dailey and Raynor for their work in the first three practices.
“I think Jaxon has really improved his decision making, his foot quickness, his pocket mechanics, all that, understanding the rhythm and spacing of the throw game. He continues to get better,” Jones said. “He’s an individual who works hard at it, as we all know, each and every day, and I see progress every day. Jaylen, he should still be in high school, so he’s learning, but we can see he’s pretty dynamic with the football in his hands. It’s just going to be a learning process every day for him. I’ve been pleased with both individuals.”
ASU has to replace James Blackman, last season’s senior quarterback, along with seven other offensive starters on last year’s 3-9 team. Returning offensive starters include senior receiver Jeff Foreman, junior tight end Emmanual Stevenson, junior offensive lineman Mekhi Butler and sophomore offensive lineman Makilan Thomas.
Stevenson was honorable mention All-Sun Belt in 2021, but suffered a season-ending knee injury. He returned to play in all 12 games last season, catching 13 passes, and feels like he is on the right track physically.
“It was hard mentally because I’ve never been injured, never broke a bone, nothing. So dealing with an injury like that, tearing my ACL, MCL and meniscus, it was just hard trying to adjust to something new,” Stevenson said. “I’ve never had to deal with recovery or rehab, so it was a process. I had to listen to people telling me it was going to be a process, that I had to take my time with it, and I listened to them and kept working, and now I’m here.”
Straker is one of six starters returning from a defense that ranked 10th among Sun Belt teams in total defense at 405.1 yards per game, an improvement of 100 yards over ASU’s 2021 statistics. He said cornerbacks Donte Thompson and Joejo Wallace, transfers from Incarnate Word and Adams State, respectively, have quickly fit in with the Red Wolves.
“I think they’re coming into form really, really well. They uphold the standard that we have and they’ve been upholding it right away, which is pretty difficult because we have a very high standard here,” Straker said. “A lot of people when they come from different places, it takes a little bit to mold into it, so I’d say Joejo and Donte as well as Gavin Potter, a big, big communicator. I think he’s doing a great job of that.”
Potter is a junior transfer from Kansas who made 25 career starts and 174 career tackles for the Jayhawks.
ASU is scheduled to practice again today and Thursday before taking time off for spring break. The Red Wolves will return for their sixth practice March 28 and continue through the spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at 2:15 p.m.
“You only get 15 opportunities. Now we’re down to 12. Every day we come out here, we have to be a better football team,” Jones said. “I think we’re greatly improved from last year, but again, it’s going to get back to competitive depth and that’s going to be a concern as well. Every rep that every individual gets is vital this spring.”