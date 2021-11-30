Jones, Red Wolves turn focus to 2022

JONESBORO — Butch Jones’ thoughts turned to the future as he discussed the last game of his first season as Arkansas State’s head football coach.
The Red Wolves closed their worst season in two decades with a 24-22 loss to Texas State on Saturday. At 2-10 overall, ASU finished with its most losses since 2000.
Jones said his coaching staff would hit the ground running in recruiting Sunday while the players who are returning for 2022, those “who are all in,” in Jones’ description, were to start offseason work Tuesday.
“I was hired here to do a job. I was hired here to fix a situation,” Jones said. “I’m going to be me and I’m going to do me and the way we build a program because it’s been proven at three different spots. Nobody is going to blink. I know exactly where we’re at; I know exactly who’s in and who’s not in. I know everything. I know the dynamics now of the conference.
“I know what we need to recruit and it’s not going to be fixed in one recruiting class, I’m just here to tell you that. It’s going to be fixed over a number of years. That’s the situation we’re in and it’s nobody’s blame. It’s just the current situation we’re in. It is what it is.”
Jones was 84-54 in 11 seasons at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. Up to this year, the worst season he had experienced as a head coach was a 4-8 finish in his first year at Cincinnati.
ASU went to a bowl game every season from 2011-19, but the Red Wolves slipped to 4-7 overall (2-6 in the Sun Belt) in Blake Anderson’s final season as head coach in 2020. Last year’s team lost three games by seven points or less, while this year’s squad dropped five games by eight points or less.
“Winning two games is very hard. I think it challenges everybody, but also the way I look at it, it drives me, it bothers me,” Jones said. “It bothers everyone, but I really know who’s in. I know the fans who are in, I know everybody who’s in. We’re going to win. I hurt for our fans because we have great fans who are extremely passionate. I like that they’re upset because that means they care. I love it here. I love our fan base, I love our administration and it’s our job to get this football program to where it needs to be at Arkansas State, and there will be a relentless approach in everything that we do.”
Jones called this season’s results unacceptable, but he said the Red Wolves made progress outside the win column, that he saw players creating an expectation with practice habits and improved team chemistry and toughness over the course of the season.
“Even though we won two games, I do see a lot of progress and I guess I bring that up with the two wins because we’re not that far away. We’re really not,” Jones said. “People may laugh and say, ‘Coach, you won two games,’ but as the person who sees it every day, we just have to go out and recruit.”
Jones said the next two weekends are critical ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing day. After the early signing day, Jones said the Red Wolves will reassess and continue recruiting ahead of the regular signing period that begins Feb. 2.
Last week, in his press conference before the Texas State game, Jones said the Red Wolves’ roster was under the normal 85-player scholarship limit.
“The storyline is we have to improve in the lines of scrimmage. We have to get bigger; we have to get stronger; we have to have more competitive depth across the board,” Jones said. “I think it’s really the structure of the entire program. We need a competitive component in every single position group. That’s how you continue to grow and elevate programs.”
In terms of immediate needs that could be filled by transfers, Jones said the Red Wolves will need older players on the offensive line after departures in that position group.
ASU will build its program with high school players, Jones said, and supplement the roster from there.
“If you’re working transfers and that’s the bulk of your recruiting every year ... you’re not building a program, you’re building a team. Each year, you’re building a team and to have sustained success over time, that’s really hard to do,” Jones said. “When you can build players in your program and they understand your core values, your foundation, your principles, and then you bring like-minded individuals in there who can supplement your roster, that’s how you build a program.
“We’re not going to live year to year. We’re not going to mortgage this program on living year to year with just transfers. I don’t think you can build a program (with transfers) that has sustained success. You build a program that way if you’re looking to win and leave. I want to be here. I want to build something special.”