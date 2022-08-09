Jones says A-State making daily progress

JONESBORO — Butch Jones isn’t ready to say the culture he wants is fully in place within Arkansas State’s football program, but he sees signs of progress entering his second season as the Red Wolves’ head football coach.
Jones described the difference between last year and now in the program as “night and day” during his media day press conference Tuesday, adding that he sees improvement on a daily basis.
“It’s over time. We’re still not there yet,” said Jones, who has an 86-64 record in a career that has also included stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. “I think a lot of times it takes a full two or three years to really get your culture. This is our fourth time doing it.
“Like I stated last year, every program we’ve taken over had a different starting point. We live in instant gratification and we want things right now, and there isn’t anyone who wants it more right now than myself, but every different program you take over has a different starting point from your talent level to the depth, to your mindset and your toughness, to your conviction in your football program.”
After finishing 2-10 last fall, a record that included their most losses since 2000, the Red Wolves signed a recruiting class rated as the Sun Belt Conference’s best by a couple of services. With players coming and going via the transfer portal, ASU’s roster includes around 70 newcomers.
Senior quarterback James Blackman said he loves the energy the team has shown in the first week of fall camp.
“We’re coming up on day seven and it still feels like day one. You’ve got guys ready to grind,” Blackman said. “You don’t hear all the complaining we used to hear about having pads, about how hot it is. I feel like we’re more driven as a team and we’re ready to go.”
Jones said he has been pleased with the way ASU’s quarterbacks – Blackman, Miami (Ohio) transfer AJ Mayer and freshman Jaxon Dailey – have attacked every day of camp. He has also been impressed with the work of kicking hopefuls Aidan Ellison, Tristan Mattson and Dominic Zvada.
The Red Wolves have also shown depth at running back early in camp, with Jones singling out senior Johnnie Lang, Austin Peay transfer Brian Snead, Purdue transfer Ja’Quez Cross and freshman Mike Sharpe.
“As y’all know, we’re still a work in progress and we don’t need to be a finished product right now. We just need to continue to get better and better and better every single day, and I see that,” Jones said. “I see our endurance continuing to improve. I see the leadership and then closing explosive plays. We’re still trying to identify who our playmakers are going to be on offense, who can create explosive plays. It’s all about taking the ball away on defense, eliminating explosive plays, and offensively vice versa, protecting the football and generating explosive plays.”
The Red Wolves return four starters on each side of the ball.
Offensive returning starters include wide receivers Te’Vailance Hunt and Jeff Foreman, center Ethan Miner and tight end Emmanual Stevenson. Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said the Red Wolves have a different starting point after a year in the offense.
“These guys have been doing it; they’ve done it an entire offseason,” Heckendorf said. “You feel like you’re three, four steps ahead and you can really see that in the first three, four days, which has been fun to see, just the carryover from the offseason, the excitement, the confidence that these guys carry themselves with right now, I would say that’s probably the difference from last year at this time.”
Linebackers Kivon Bennett and Jaden Harris and cornerbacks Samy Johnson and Leon Jones started for last year’s defense. While the Red Wolves gave up 505.9 yards per game over 12 games, their per-game yield was more than 100 yards less than the season average over the final five games.
“I think it’s easy to look at something as a whole, and obviously our job was to go back and really self-scout it and look at it,” defensive coordinator Rob Harley said. “You look at games two through six and it wasn’t what we wanted. There’s a lot of things holistically that we wanted to get better at, but I think in the last six games you started to see some of what we wanted.
“Some of that is in the stats. You could see that in games seven through 12, we were a different defense and, in a lot of ways, mentality. I just think like Coach said, as a program, it takes time. There is no easy fix. There are no shortcuts.”
ASU opens the season at home Sept. 3 against Grambling State. Then the Red Wolves play three consecutive road games, starting with a trip to Ohio State, which is No. 2 in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll.
Jones noted that the Red Wolves are playing three consecutive road games early in the season, just as they did last fall, when he talked about the need to develop toughness and team chemistry.
“What type of leadership is going to guide us through those natural adversities that we know we’re going to hit at some point in time? It’s only natural when you look at our schedule,” Jones said. “It’s an extremely challenging schedule. We talk about the toughness that goes into it. Again, the second straight year where we have three straight road games very early on in the season, so the ability to go on the road, the ability to focus all the clutter and distractions out, all that goes into it, you have to be a tough-minded football team.”