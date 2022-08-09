Jones says A-State making daily progress

Defensive coordinator Rob Harley answers a question Tuesday during Arkansas State’s media day press conference.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones isn’t ready to say the culture he wants is fully in place within Arkansas State’s football program, but he sees signs of progress entering his second season as the Red Wolves’ head football coach.

Jones described the difference between last year and now in the program as “night and day” during his media day press conference Tuesday, adding that he sees improvement on a daily basis.

